Sourav Ganguly enters startups space with free-to-watch video platform Flickstree

Cricket legend and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has a new pitch to play on — startups. The southpaw has invested in Mumbai-based free-to-watch video platform Flickstree.

Flickstree works as an aggregator to suggest content according to the user's interests. Users can choose from more than 20 categories such as comedy, documentary and drama.

Besides Ganguly, Kolkata's Aditya Group, Venture Catalysts and Moksh Sports Ventures have invested in about Rs 3 crore in Flickstree.

Flickstree, a movie recommendation platform was launched in August 2016. Founders Saurabh Singh, Rahul Jain and Nagender Sangra pivoted to into a personalized video magazine in January 2017. Flickstree helps users find amazing and popular videos from internet. It curates free online videos from YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook and multiple other internet sources and serves them in a single application to users.

Ganguly told Moneycontrol that he decided to associate himself with Flickstree when he saw "the young boys (co-founders) doing something different." "I have faith in digital media and a digital future," he added.

“There is something for every user type, with carefully chosen video categories on Flickstree. Everyone should give it a try. Such a model has the potential to change the way videos are consumed,” he said.

“We are delighted to have Sourav Ganguly on-board as a partner, investor and a catalyst who really believes in our idea,” Singh said, while launching Flickstree app in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“India is witnessing video boom and with the launch of 4G, suddenly it has exploded further. With so many content producers creating quality content, it becomes difficult for users to discover videos across multiple platforms. Flickstree is trying to organise video content from the free web for users,” he added.

Last year, CEO Saurabh Singh had told Moneycontrol that Flickstree also aims to curb the menace of online piracy. Flickstree is trying to take advantage of the clampdown on torrents by offering users a curated catalog of movies from various sites such as Netflix, Apple iTunes, through its website and Facebook bot.

Talking about the aggregator's future expansion, COO Jain said they will expand into Australia and Indonesia by early 2019. "We want to create the world's largest curated platform and not an India-centric company. That's our vision," he added.

Flickstree is targeting one million monthly active users by late 2018. It currently has 75,000 monthly active users.

Singh also said that the platform uses a "patent pending technology" that "watches" the videos. The algorithm then links user interests to those videos to create a suggestion.

It is back by FBStart, a Facebook program.