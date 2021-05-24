SoftBank Vision Fund 2 invests $250 million in banking tech startup Zeta

Source: AFP

SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 2 has invested $250 million in Zeta, valuing it at $1.45 billion, the banking technology startup said on Monday.

Zeta, founded in 2015, will use the proceeds of the Series C funding round to accelerate growth in the United States and Europe including scaling its operations, team, and platform.

The company helps over 10 banks and 25 fintechs across eight countries with its technology for credit and credit-card processing, loans, mobile banking and personal finance management.

Sodexo, a customer of the company, also participated in the latest round as a minority investor, Zeta said.

Zeta currently has over 750 employees across its offices in the United States, the UK, the Middle East and Asia.