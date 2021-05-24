MARKET NEWS

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 invests $250 million in banking tech startup Zeta

Zeta, founded in 2015, will use the proceeds of the Series C funding round to accelerate growth in the United States and Europe including scaling its operations, team, and platform.

Reuters
May 24, 2021 / 07:41 PM IST
Source: AFP

SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 2 has invested $250 million in Zeta, valuing it at $1.45 billion, the banking technology startup said on Monday.

Zeta, founded in 2015, will use the proceeds of the Series C funding round to accelerate growth in the United States and Europe including scaling its operations, team, and platform.

SoftBank transfers 40% of its holding in InMobi to SVF 2

The company helps over 10 banks and 25 fintechs across eight countries with its technology for credit and credit-card processing, loans, mobile banking and personal finance management.

Sodexo, a customer of the company, also participated in the latest round as a minority investor, Zeta said.

Zeta currently has over 750 employees across its offices in the United States, the UK, the Middle East and Asia.
TAGS: #banking tech startup #SoftBank #SoftBank Vision Fund 2 #Zeta
first published: May 24, 2021 07:40 pm

