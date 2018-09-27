App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank to raise $100 billion fund every 2-3 years: Report

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

SoftBank Group Corp plans to create a new $100 billion fund every two to three years, its Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told Bloomberg Businessweek in an interview published on Thursday.

Son has attracted more than $93 billion to his Vision Fund technology investment vehicle, and has flagged his intention to raise further financing.

Son plans to spend around $50 billion annually, he told Bloomberg. The Vision Fund has made investments in technology companies including ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc and shared-office space firm WeWork.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 12:05 pm

tags #Business #SoftBank Group Corp #startups #World News

