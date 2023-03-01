 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SoftBank sells shares worth Rs 954 crore in Delhivery

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

Delhivery shares have fallen over 36 percent since listing

Analysts remain bullish on Delhivery's long-term prospects.

SoftBank has sold shares worth Rs 954 crore in Delhivery in a bulk deal at Rs 340 apiece, according to data on the BSE.

The Japanese fund had invested around $380 million (Rs 3,100 crore) in Delhivery, offloaded shares worth $75 million (Rs 618 crore) in its IPO, and had a holding of more than 18 percent stake at the end of December.

Today’s sale of 2.8 crore Delhivery shares by SoftBank follows another bulk deal in February when Tiger Global sold 1.2 crore shares in the company at Rs 335 apiece.

With these sales, SoftBank has pared down its stake in Delhivery to 14.6 percent and Tiger Global to 2.98 percent.