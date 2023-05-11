SoftBank pins hope on Generative AI as it charts roadmap for cautious 'offence' from 'total defence'

SoftBank CFO Yoshimitsu Goto

SoftBank Group Corp is placing its faith in generative artificial intelligence (AI) as the Japanese investment conglomerate aims to adopt a more assertive approach in its investments, contrasting with the previous year, which it referred to as a "total defence" period.

“Even though we see signs of improvement in the last three months, we can’t simply restart investments. That said, we have to look at different aspect which is technological evolution. Since we founded our company, we wanted to make people happy through the information revolution and since we founded Vision Fund, what was our vision? AI,” said SoftBank CFO Yoshimitsu Goto during the earnings presentation on May 11.

“AI revolution has always been a part of our vision, and from that perspective, we want to identify and invest in opportunities and a lot of things are evolving now, especially visible recently is Generative AI, which has been growing exponentially,” Goto added.

In a typical SoftBank presentation slide, Goto emphasized six sectors—Generative AI, quantum computing, self-driving, biotechnology, advanced robotics, and metaverse—that SoftBank intends to focus on in the upcoming years.

“We are all in for the use of generative AI,” another slide from Goto’s presentation read.

“It’s not that we will only invest in generative AI, but AI is kind of our main focus. Anything AI-related we would like to consider. May not be too speedy. We will need to be selective,” Goto said.

Goto emphasised on the rapid adoption of ChatGPT and how it reached 100 million monthly active users in just a couple of months time compared to social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, which took years.

He was asked about SoftBank's decision to not invest in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, but in response, he simply stated, "There are multiple reasons," without providing further details.

During his second earnings presentation without SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son directly addressing shareholders, Goto struck a more confident tone compared to his previous remarks. In his earlier address, he extensively discussed the company's position in a "solid defence mode" due to the global surge in technology company shares.

Goto also hinted that Son himself might address shareholders if the Japanese investment conglomerate takes offensive stance.

However, Goto and Navneet Govil, managing partner and Chief Financial Officer of SoftBank Investment Advisers and the SoftBank Vision Fund, did not elaborate on when and how the Japanese investment conglomerate would restart investing.

“There’s no pipeline in sight. But when an opportunity comes, we want to be positive. Last year, unless, unusual happened, we would rather pass an opportunity, but this year, if we are comfortable by checking every aspect, then we want to take steps one by one. So its not like right away we start investing but its more like taking opportunities,” Goto said.

Furthermore, Goto emphasized that SoftBank will maintain a vigilant eye on external factors such as the market conditions and geopolitical risks. Simultaneously, the company aims to demonstrate increased resilience to potential downturns by closely monitoring its internal financial strength and investment capacity.

Despite Goto's optimistic demeanor and a slightly more assertive approach towards resuming investments, SoftBank's recent investment figures paint a less promising picture. Following the company's shift into a "total defence" mode last year, global investments have been reduced by over 90 percent.

SoftBank's investments witnessed a significant decline, with only $3.2 billion invested between April 2022 and March 2023, compared to over $44 billion during the same period in 2021-22. Although there was a slight increase in investment during the January-March quarter, with approximately $400 million invested, it remained considerably lower than the $5 billion invested in the previous year's fourth quarter.

India, which has recently been one of SoftBank's favoured investment destinations, has also experienced a significant slump in activity. SoftBank has not made any investments in India since July of last year, and overall investments in the country decreased by 84 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, Moneycontrol previously reported.

Similar to SoftBank, other aggressive startup investors in India have also significantly slowed down their investments in the past eight months. Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management, the two largest startup investors in the country besides SoftBank, have only invested in 11 deals so far this year, compared to almost 60 in the same period last year.

Due to the slowdown of some of the biggest and most aggressive investors, startups in India have had to implement several cost-cutting measures, including laying off thousands of employees and closing non-core verticals. The country's startup ecosystem, currently the world's third-largest, has also not witnessed the emergence of a new unicorn in the past eight months. India, which is also the world's third-largest unicorn ecosystem, currently has 108 unicorns.

Earlier today, SoftBank’s Vision Fund investment unit reported a record 4.3 trillion Yen ($32 billion) loss on investments, dragging the Japanese investment conglomerate into losses for two straight years. For the full financial year, SoftBank reported a loss of $7.2 billion or 970 billion Yen.