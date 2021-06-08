MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

SoftBank invests in SaaS firm Whatfix, valuation jumps 3 times to $500m

Japanese investment giant SoftBank has deployed over a billion dollars in India in just a few months, its latest investment being in software firm Whatfix

M. Sriram
Mumbai / June 08, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Let's take a look at what different companies and entrepreneurs are doing, and where you can contribute

Let's take a look at what different companies and entrepreneurs are doing, and where you can contribute

Software firm Whatfix said on June 8 that it has raised $90 million in a funding round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, continuing the Japanese investor’s recent blistering dealmaking run in Indian startups.

Existing backers Eight Roads Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Dragoneer Investment Group, F-Prime Capital and Cisco Investments also invested in the Series D round. Whatfix did not disclose the valuation but a person close to the matter pegged it at $500 million. Whatfix was last valued at $150 million when it raised $32 million in February 2020 led by Sequoia.

Founded by Vara Kumar Namburu and Khadim Batti in 2013, Whatfix makes software adoption easier for companies. Its products involve onboarding, performance support, change management and training. Its customers include beer-maker Heineken, online fashion retailer Myntra and online retailer Takealot.

“Enterprises spend billions on applications across multiple functions and yet employee adoption is low. Quick adoption ensures payback on software investments. Whatfix’s solutions will be a key driver for enterprises to achieve this goal, which is reflected in their growth,” said Sumer Juneja, Partner and India Head, SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Whatfix has also opened offices in the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia, and now has over 500 employees globally.

Close

Related stories

“Whatfix is proud to offer a unified digital adoption experience enabling organizations to extract the full value from their software tools while also empowering employees, customers, and businesses...we plan to expand our offerings globally and continue to provide excellent customer service to businesses who look to us to guide them through their digital transformation initiatives,” co-founder and CEO Batti said.

“Whatfix is a great product! Whatfix has helped us in fully engaging with our customers, right from their first login. This allows us to save significantly on operations & services. With decreased customer queries and increased NPS, Whatfix is now a cornerstone of our engagement and retention strategy.” said Sameer Chouksey,Product Head, Corporate Internet Banking, ICICI Bank.

SoftBank has committed over a billion dollars in India this year alone, with investments in food delivery firm Swiggy, social commerce firm Meesho, banking software firm Zeta and now Whatfix. It is also in talks to back lending e-commerce firm OfBusiness at a $1.5 billion valuation, Moneycontrol exclusively reported on June 2.

The Masayoshi Son-led firm’s return to aggressive dealmaking in India are also led by successful public listings of DoorDash and Coupang in the US and South Korea respectively, which yielded the firm record profits.

SoftBank’s investment in Whatfix also signals continued interest for software-as-a-service startups at aggressive valuations, driven by rapid growth even as these companies mature.
M. Sriram
TAGS: #deals #funding #SoftBank #startups #whatfix
first published: Jun 8, 2021 07:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey