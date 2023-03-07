SoftBank Group Founder Masayoshi Son meets startup founders in Delhi

Billionaire investor and SoftBank Group Founder Masayoshi Son on Tuesday met founders and CEOs of some prominent startups during his day-long visit to the national capital, according to sources.

Masayoshi Son, 65, also attended Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal's wedding festivities in the capital.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of digital payments platform Paytm, tweeted a photo of himself and the investor while another picture posted by him had various founders in it, including Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal.

"Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip. Everyone of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our startups," Sharma tweeted.

Specific details about Masayoshi Son's India visit were not immediately available, and a message sent to SoftBank Group did not elicit any response. SoftBank has been a prominent and prolific investor in the Indian startup ecosystem, pumping in an estimated USD 15 billion over the years. Some of the notable, early bets it had made included Ola, Oyo, Lenskart and Meesho. In December 2021, Masayoshi Son had said that he believes in the bright future of India and the passion of its young entrepreneurs.

PTI