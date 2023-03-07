 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SoftBank Group Founder Masayoshi Son meets startup founders in Delhi

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 10:21 PM IST

Masayoshi Son, 65, also attended Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal's wedding festivities in the capital.

Billionaire investor and SoftBank Group Founder Masayoshi Son on Tuesday met founders and CEOs of some prominent startups during his day-long visit to the national capital, according to sources.

Masayoshi Son, 65, also attended Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal's wedding festivities in the capital.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of digital payments platform Paytm, tweeted a photo of himself and the investor while another picture posted by him had various founders in it, including Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal.

"Ultimate joy today, seeing Masa smiling, happy and enjoying his India trip. Everyone of us had tons of gratitude for his belief and support given to our startups," Sharma tweeted.