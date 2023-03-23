 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

SoftBank-backed Unacademy explores merger with Byju’s-owned Aakash

Chandra R Srikanth & Nikhil Patwardhan
Mar 23, 2023 / 09:18 PM IST

The deal, if it happens, will be a mix of cash and stock, with the merged entity exploring an IPO instead of Aakash alone seeking a public listing

SoftBank-backed Unacademy is in talks for a potential merger with Byju’s-owned Aakash, three people familiar with the development said, portending a significant shakeup involving two of India’s most-valued edtech companies.

The deal, if it happens, will be a mix of cash and stock, with the merged entity exploring an IPO (initial public offering) instead of Aakash alone seeking a public listing, as is being contemplated now by Byju’s, the sources said.

The discussions are at an early stage and a transaction may not materialise but events have moved far enough for talks to take place over the last month between Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran and Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal, Moneycontrol has learnt.

One of the persons cited above said only conversations have started and these haven’t reached a term sheet stage yet, while a second person cited above said common investors in both companies were keen to see a merger through, as the combined entity may present a more compelling case for a potential PO, creating a liquidity event for them. A term sheet is a nonbinding agreement that outlines terms and conditions for a potential investment.