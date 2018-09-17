App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SoftBank-backed Policybazaar Group pumps $50 mn in docprime

Currently, Docprime connects patients with doctors in real time with the help of technology and an offline network.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over two months after raising $200 million in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund, Policybazaar Group has dedicated $50 million to Docprime.com, the group's recently-launched healthtech venture.

"We intend to use the capital in providing seamless user experience and bringing innovation in the healthcare space. Our focus is to make the services more customer-friendly driven by transparency, trust, and sustainability. We are bringing innovation through the use of various technology tools like AI, data science and deep analytics," Ashish Gupta, chief executive officer, docprime.com said in a statement.

Currently, Docprime connects patients with doctors in real time with the help of technology and an offline network. Besides providing free consultation on chat and phone by an in-house team of health experts, it also facilitates the booking of doctor appointments and lab tests

Going forward it plans to offer paid services in the form of OPD subscription packages which will give patients unlimited consultations and tests.

The company is targeting 1 million free medical consultations by March 2019 and up to 5 million by March 2020.

With DocPrime, PolicyBazaar Group aims to become a one-stop destination for a customer's healthcare and financial needs.

"Healthcare sector has a lot of untapped potential and currently, the services are not affordable and accessible for all. With rising out of pocket expenses, there’s a need to provide quality healthcare at competitive prices that can be accessed by anyone, anywhere. As a group, we wholeheartedly support Docprime.com’s vision to provide a customized experience and maximize health benefits for everyone," said Yashish Dahiya, CEO and co-founder, Policybazaar Group of Companies.

Docprime.com has tied-up with 14,000 doctors and 5,000 diagnostic labs at present and aims to expand its network to 150,000 doctors and 20,000 labs across over 100 cities.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 02:05 pm

tags #Business #DocPrime #PolicyBazaar #SoftBank

