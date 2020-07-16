SoftBank-backed Oyo faces fresh bout of complaints from hoteliers

Layoffs, loss-making hotels, coronavirus and now a fresh round of litigation, trouble has resurfaced for Oyo Hotels and Homes, as hoteliers accuse the Softbank-backed hospitality firm of failing to honour contracts and breach of trust.

The hospitality industry has been the worst hit by the viral outbreak that has halted travel and movement of people. But, the Guruguram-based company was facing headwinds even earlier. It reported a six-fold increase in losses at $330 million on revenue of $951 million for the financial year 2019, according to regulatory filings.

On July 15, the Madras High Court asked Oyo to respond before August 12 to a petition by a Chennai hotel seeking a compensation of Rs 75 lakh for breach of contract.

"The matter is sub judice and hence cannot comment. However, while we will defend the matter in the Hon’ble Court, we endeavour to resolve all issues with one-on-one mutual engagement," an Oyo spokesperson told Moneycontrol when asked about the case in the Madras High Court.

Its lawyers say that Hotel Sakthi Park, 100 km from Chennai, in July 2019 signed a contract with Oyo that guaranteed a minimum income every month for three years. Oyo paid six-month rent in advance but nothing after that, said G Vairava Subramanian, one of the lawyers representing the hotel.

Recently, the Delhi High Court asked Oyo for a list of its unencumbered assets (properties free of debt or other liabilities) in response to hospitality firm Anam Datsec Pvt Ltd’s plea seeking Rs 8 crore in damages for non-payment of dues.

A similar court battle awaits the company in Bengaluru. Betz Fernandez, who owns Roxel Inn, moved court after Oyo stopped paying him the promised Rs 7 lakh a month, media reports have said.

This is not the first time that Oyo is facing angry hoteliers. A group representing hotel operators in Bengaluru called for a criminal probe against the company for withholding money, news agency Reuters reported late last year, adding several hotels had severed ties with the company. Two police complaints were also filed against Oyo for deceitfully increasing commission while some hotel groups organised protests as well, the report said.

Founded in 2013 by 19-year old Ritesh Agarwal, Oyo was a novel concept—offering budget hotel rooms at a discounted price. Indians were travelling and holidaying more and in a price-sensitive market, Oyo found ready customers.

Riding high on its success at home, the company expanded into China, Europe, Southeast Asia and the United States, making Oyo one of the world’s biggest hospitality brands by room count.

It also got into the food and beverages industry, with the launch of cloud kitchen and high-margin coffee chain The French Press in 2019.

Having raised around $3.2 billion from investors such as Softbank and AirBnb, Oyo till early this year was valued at $10 billion. The sudden change in valuation happened after Agarwal bought back shares from investors to up his stake to 30 percent from around 10 percent a few months ago. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son reportedly backed a $2-billion loan to let Agarwal buy back the shares.

But the last few months have seen the company retreat, as the business took a hit. It started restructuring in late 2019, ditching loss-making properties abroad. In April 2020, the company let go of hundreds of employees and sent many more on furloughs. It also resorted to salary cuts.

Agarwal does see “policy changes” as a sticking point but says Oyo is helping partners grow.

In a recent interaction with Moneycontrol, Agarwal said more than 43,000 hotel partners and 50,000 plus additional homeowners had joined Oyo. The company had provided partners with at least 30-40 percent jump in occupancy.

He said the company kept the partners abreast of policy changes. "… we have found out that some percentage of our partners are not able to access these mediums(emails and messages). And if they are able to access, they do not fully understand or have an expectation of being able to speak to us or our team members directly," he said. To resolve the problem, managers were working with the partners, he said.

Though the talk of Oyo being the next WeWork, another favourite of Son’s, may seem exaggerated, the company’s problems are more than just a communication gap.

It is not just the new partners who are unhappy.

Rajat Pahwa, who owns several budget hotels in Delhi and has been with Oyo since 2017, told Moneycontrol that two of his properties were virtually abandoned by the company.

The two hotels were part of the so-called “manchise (management plus franchise) model” but Oyo didn’t send staff to run and manage the properties, forcing him to hire guards to take care of the properties.

The accusation was inaccurate and misleading, the spokesperson said. “Every hotel that has partnered with us and is operating as per the terms of our agreement, and following the government guidelines on lockdowns, etc, when open for business, is fully supported by Oyo," the spokesperson said.

The company claims to have a 150-member service account management team that stays in touch with property owners to address their problems.

Through its Co-OYO app, partners could raise any concerns at any time and there were several tools that allowed them to keep tabs on booking, tariff, etc., the spokesperson said.

Oyo, which started as a budget hotel chain, follows various revenue and franchise models. Under the “Manchise “ model, the property is handed over to Oyo, which keeps it running and is also responsible for its upkeep.

"Since March, I don't think there has been any clear leadership in Oyo. There have been multiple changes in management. Many Oyo executives we were in touch with no longer seem to be working with Oyo, which has left a huge communication gap," Pahwa said.

He was perhaps referring to Aditya Ghosh. A former president of budget airline IndiGo, Ghosh was in December 2018 appointed the chief executive for India and South Asia amid much fanfare but a year later, he was shifted to the board and replaced by Rohit Kapoor.

New deal

Pahwa said the company was asking them to renegotiate contracts.

A Gurugram-based hotelier, who has had a long association with Oyo, said the company was facing transparency issues.

"We work with Oyo on a revenue-share basis. However, it was only in January we realised that Oyo was not giving us our share in full but was deducting a specific amount in the name of 'Oyo branding charges'," he said, requesting anonymity. "They can say whatever they like but this is clearly a breach of trust."

The company had different types of commercial agreements, tailored to the needs of its partners. “Branding fee is not charged by Oyo as commission. It is the channel costs incurred when Oyo generates demand from third-party channels...," the spokesperson said, adding it was part of the contract.

Oyo has been in touch with several hotels to renegotiate and offer new contracts.

It has created a new entity that proposes to take the properties under its umbrella, promising owners a fixed minimum guarantee or 30 percent commission, whichever is higher, another hotel partner, who didn’t wish to be identified, said.

"While this entity will get 40 percent of the revenue, Oyo will keep 30 percent and the remaining 30 percent will go to the owners. In return, this entity will take care of the maintenance, electricity and most of the expenses of the property," the hotelier said.

Oyo didn’t share the name of the new entity but told Moneycontrol it followed an asset-light model and partnered with external investors to support hotel partners with capital and financing options, when needed.

“We are already working towards simplifying deal contracts and reconciliation statements, creating more robust channels for communication and also aligning them more frequently on price-volume equations," an Oyo spokesperson said.

It had offered fiscal support and discount to partners to tide over the present crisis, the spokesperson said.

But trust deficit stays and several partners are reluctant to sign new terms with Oyo.

Globally, 98 percent of its assets follow the revenue-sharing model, the company said. The remaining two percent were on the minimum guarantee. “The change from MG to revenue-sharing model is an economic reality of the post-COVID world,” the company said.

The revenue-sharing arrangement would be fair and incentivise partners substantially, the spokesperson added.

The company claimed it had a $1-billion war chest as it offered deep discounted ESOPs, promotions and rolled back salary cuts in June. Oyo will need all the ammunition it has to fight the legal battles and win back the trust of its hotel partners.