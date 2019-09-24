Snapdeal festive sale to begin Sept 29; nearly 85% of business likely from non-metro cities

After Amazon and Flipkart, rival Snapdeal has also announced that its festive season sale will unfold in three stages starting September 29.

The first leg of the sale will go on until October 6 and the next two will run in the second and third weeks of October.

The company expects 85 percent of its sale to come from non-metro users during the sale period.

"In line with Snapdeal 2.0, this year’s sale is designed to capture the needs of customers from tier II and tier III markets. With the aspirations of smaller towns and middle-class consumers growing faster, we see immense potential in the market," Snapdeal spokesperson said in a statement.

"India’s consumption is moving to $1 trillion with only 10 percent of this coming from organised retail. Snapdeal’s sale will provide an opportunity for the unorganised retail sector to grow faster too," as per the statement.

The focus of the sale will be Indian bazaars, including products for home, fashion and fitness. The range will comprise of smart solutions for daily living and multi-function kitchen tools etc.

It will also offer curated selections around Navratri/Pujo, Dhanteras, gifting options and home decoration and lighting collections. During the period, customers will be able to avail an instant discount of 25% while using Punjab National Bank's debit and credit cards.