Smoothie chain Drunken Monkey touches Rs 60-crore turnover with 100 outlets across India

Smoothie chain Drunken Monkey has concluded the financial year with over 100 outlets in 50 cities across the country.

The brand -- known for its blended natural-fruit smoothies, smoothie bowls and juices -- has clocked a turnover of Rs 60 crore in 2020-2021.

Now, it plans to expand across the country with a major focus on North India, according to a release, ANI reported.

In addition to expanding its presence in the country, the smoothie chain is also looking to expand overseas.

According to Drunken Monkey's Founder and Managing Director Samrat Reddy, beverages have always had the upper hand in the food industry. Reddy says that it was actually during the pandemic that consumers began thinking about their choices when it came to food and hence decided to seek out healthier alternatives.

"We are healthy not just in the beverages category but mostly in the entire F&B because our smoothies and smoothie bowls are completely natural without adulterations," Reddy was quoted as saying.

The company had also launched Flying Monkey Foundation during the pandemic, with the aim to inspire people to embrace life by feeling beautiful, young and full of energy.

Drunken Monkey currently has outlets across several cities in India, including Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata.