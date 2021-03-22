English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Smoothie chain Drunken Monkey touches Rs 60-crore turnover with 100 outlets across India

In addition to strengthening its presence in the country, the smoothie chain is also looking to expand overseas.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 05:03 PM IST

Smoothie chain Drunken Monkey has concluded the financial year with over 100 outlets in 50 cities across the country.

The brand -- known for its blended natural-fruit smoothies, smoothie bowls and juices -- has clocked a turnover of Rs 60 crore in 2020-2021.

Now, it plans to expand across the country with a major focus on North India, according to a release, ANI reported.

In addition to expanding its presence in the country, the smoothie chain is also looking to expand overseas.

Also Read: How sports taught the founder of Drunken Monkey the art of team building

Close

Related stories

According to Drunken Monkey's Founder and Managing Director Samrat Reddy, beverages have always had the upper hand in the food industry. Reddy says that it was actually during the pandemic that consumers began thinking about their choices when it came to food and hence decided to seek out healthier alternatives.

"We are healthy not just in the beverages category but mostly in the entire F&B because our smoothies and smoothie bowls are completely natural without adulterations," Reddy was quoted as saying.

The company had also launched Flying Monkey Foundation during the pandemic, with the aim to inspire people to embrace life by feeling beautiful, young and full of energy.

Drunken Monkey currently has outlets across several cities in India, including Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Drunken Monkey #Startup
first published: Mar 22, 2021 05:03 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.