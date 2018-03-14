App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Mar 14, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SmartQ raises $1 million from Dubai-based investors, others 

Founded by Krishna Wage and Abhishek Ashok in 2014, the company claims to be clocking about 100,000 transactions on a daily basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online food-tech startup SmartQ on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1 million from a consortium of Dubai based investors. Existing investor YourNest has also participated in this round.

SmartQ intends to use the raised funds for expanding the business within India and across international geographies along with further strengthening the team.

Founded by Krishna Wage and Abhishek Ashok in 2014, the company claims to be clocking about 100,000 transactions on a daily basis.

SmartQ has captured the market of food courts and cafeterias. The digital cafeteria platform of SmartQ includes mobile application, automated billing kiosks, centralized billing system, NFC Prepaid cards, POS software etc. Addressing the challenges faced by employees and caterers, SmartQ enhances cafeteria and food-court experience by eliminating queues, minimizing wait time etc.

related news

"The funding has enabled all of us at SmartQ to take the organisation to the next level of strategic growth and further scaling up on technology, talent and brand building in full swing. With our partners’ firm belief in our business strategy and our unique solution-providing capabilities, we look forward to achieve our expansion goals and ultimately fulfil the vision of SmartQ," said Krishna Wage, co-founder and CEO, SmartQ.

"SmartQ has captured an excellent market share by providing greater customization, choices in product offerings and innovative technology solutions to its customers," said  Sunil K Goyal, managing director and fund manager, Yournest.

tags #Startup

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC