Steadview, Temasek in talks to invest $50-$60 million in smart fan maker Atomberg at a valuation of $350 million

Chandra R Srikanth & Nikhil Patwardhan
Dec 19, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST

Atomberg's potential fundraise comes at a time when funding to the country's startups has slowed by more than 70 percent over the last three quarters, with investors preferring to avoid high-growth, loss-making technology companies amid macroeconomic headwinds.

Smart fan manufacturer Atomberg is in talks to raise $50-$60 million, doubling its valuation to $350 million, sources said, as investors look beyond typical sectors amid a worsening funding winter.

The new round will be led by private equity firm Steadview Capital, with participation from Singapore's Temasek. A91 Partners, which holds a nearly 43 percent stake in the company, may not participate in the round, according to people who requested anonymity. In addition to A91, Atomberg is also backed by Jungle Ventures.

Atomberg, A91 Partners, Temasek, Jungle Ventures and Steadview Capital did not respond to queries from Moneycontrol.

“Atomberg is a company that has taken the traditional approach to growth, without burning a lot of money. Expenses mostly centered around growth and investment- for instance, they have spent 30-40 crore to set up a factory, they spend on advertising in regional media networks,” said one of the people quoted above.

“The founders come from IIT and have put a lot of time and effort into research and development. Fans are a Rs 10,000-12,000 crore market in India and Atomberg is competing with traditional companies like Havells in the premium category with their smart fans. They have grown 100 percent every year, over the last three years and are on track to achieve revenue run rate of about Rs 650 crore ($90 million),” the person added.