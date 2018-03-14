App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Mar 14, 2018 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Small cities are driving growth for us: Amazon India

The company's international marketplace saw a rise of 500 percent in Indian products offered globally.

Sabahat Contractor @Sabahatjahan28

Small cities are important for Amazon with over 50 percent of sellers and 65 percent of customers coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities, Gopal Pillai, GM and Director, Seller Services, Amazon India, said on Wednesday.

"In the overall perspective, 50 percent of our sellers come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 and more than 65 percent of customers side come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 because of mobile penetration," Pillai told Moneycontrol.

"From either a customer or seller perspective, Tier 2 and Tier 3 makes more logical sense. From a customer's perspective, if you are living there, the choices you have is limited in terms of selection," he said, adding that online shopping provides convenience as well as competitive prices.

"On the seller side that is better because in Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities, their addressable customer segment is very limited and online e-commerce gives them the opportunity of national reach or in fact global reach in some cases. So the Tier 2 and Tier 3 sellers are leveraging this and trying to get access and visibility and discoverability of their products across India," Pillai added.

related news

Amazon also released a report on global exports from Amazon sellers. The report states that Indian exporters on Amazon saw a massive 224 percent growth in their global exports business in 2017.

The company's international marketplace saw a rise of 500 percent in Indian products offered globally. Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh emerged as leading states with most international exports.

Home decor, tapestries, home and kitchen appliances, ethnic wear and women's apparels witnessed a huge demand from the international market.

The top international markets for the products are US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Japan.

sabahat.contractor@nw18.com

tags #Amazon #Amazon India #Startup

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC