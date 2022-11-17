 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Slow smartphone sales, offline surge, unbranded goods drag down online festive sales

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Nov 17, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

Mobile phone sales grew only 7 percent year-on-year due to fewer new launches and a fall in new buyers of smartphones

Slower-than-expected smartphone sales growth, increased offline shopping,  a surge in buying of unbranded goods by Tier 2+town consumers and an uptake in lower-value categories restricted online festival season sales growth on e-commerce platforms to 25 percent at Rs 76,000 crore this year compared with the Diwali season of 2021, according to a report by Redseer.

The management consulting firm had earlier projected e-commerce sales of Rs 83,000 crore for the festive season that began on September 23 and ran till October 24 this year.

Although mobile phones continued to contribute the biggest chunk of sales during the season, the category grew only 7 percent year-on-year.

“We saw fewer new smartphone launches this year during the festive season. While the number of shoppers who replaced their smartphones remained strong, the trajectory of new mobile shoppers has come down a bit,” said Ujjwal Chaudhry, a partner at Redseer.

On the other hand, the fashion business grew 32 percent on the back of a large number of Tier 2 and beyond shoppers buying unbranded goods while sales of electronics (excluding mobiles) rose 13 percent.

However, the long tail of e-commerce purchases—categories such as grocery, e-pharmacy, beauty and personal care, and home care—sprang a surprise with an 86 percent jump.