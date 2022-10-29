Slice tells customers that it will lend directly to bank accounts and not through its card ahead of deadline for new norms

Rajan Bajaj, Founder and CEO of Slice

Digital lending and payments platform Slice will no longer lend through its key proposition - the prepaid card. Instead it will directly lend to customer bank accounts, the company informed customers in a mail.

The move will help the Tiger Global-backed fintech unicorn stay afloat amid the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) crackdown on digital lending and will help the startup to adhere to RBI’s digital lending norms ahead of the November 30 deadline.

RBI's new norms that were announced on August 10 barred third-party accounts including prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) like prepaid cards and wallets from the flow of lending. The norms mandated that any loan remittances and repayments should be made only between the customer's and lender's bank accounts.

The move essentially means that Slice will stop lending to customers through its cards and instead will lend directly to their existing bank accounts. This model is similar to that of other Buy Now Pay Later players like ZestMoney and Axio.

Meanwhile, the Slice Card can be used by loading a customer's own money for daily payments.

In a mail to customers, a copy of which was seen by Moneycontrol, the Tiger Global-backed fintech unicorn said that it will temporarily suspend its cards in November to make the transition to the new system.

"To ensure a smooth transition, we will temporarily block your card during November. We will notify you in advance in the slice app when we upgrade you to the all-new experience before November end," the mail read.

To ensure that loans from Slice's lending partners are directly credited to the customer's account, the company has said that customers will have to open a prepaid account named 'Slice Mini'.

"Slice mini is a prepaid account where you can add and withdraw money. You can add money using your UPI (Unified Payments Interface), debit, or credit card. It is made for everyone. You can activate your mini account without going through the credit assessment," the company said.

Further, the mail said that the Slice card is now linked to the Mini account and customers will continue to receive 2 percent cashback for transactions made through the card.

UPI on Slice can also be linked to the Mini account, which will allow customers to make transactions without having to enter a PIN number to authenticate the payment.

"Existing slice users will continue to have access to the slice super card. Users can deposit their own money in the slice mini ( prepaid account), which will be linked to their existing cards," a spokesperson for Slice told Moneycontrol.

With Slice stopping lending through its cards, the company has introduced ‘Slice Borrow,’ a product that will give credit access to customers depending on their purchasing power.

"Existing slice users will not be able to use the slice super card to access credit. They can use the slice borrow product for seamless access to credit," a spokesperson for Slice said.

To be sure, Slice has been providing credit to customers through its platform, earlier as credit lines up to the eligible credit limit, and now as short-term loans based on a customer's purchasing power. While credit limit is the maximum amount that a lender decides, purchase power for Slice, is the estimated amount a user may qualify to borrow from Slice at any given point in time.

Slice said that through Slice Borrow, customers will get credit for flat fee and can repay the loan in one month without any interest or can split up the payment in as many as 12 months with interest.

"Users can continue to borrow money from slice through the slice borrow feature to their bank account. They can open a bank account separately if they don't have one," said a spokesperson for Slice.

The spokesperson also said that the new PPI cards will be issued in association with SBM (State Bank of Mauritius).

Slice, besides peers like Uni, PayU's LazyPay, Paytm and BharatPe's PostPe was hit by RBI’s new norms on digital lending over the past few months, as the banking regulator took multiple steps to crack down on lending through PPI instruments like prepaid cards and wallets. Slice and Uni were the worst hit by these norms as lending through prepaid cards has been their core business model.

The crackdown also came in the midst of a difficult funding environment for the fintech sector that had raked in millions of dollars over the last two years. Many fintech companies have been looking to further raise funds in 2022, but were not able to do so amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment and RBI’s crackdown.

Fintech valuations, too, have taken a hit consequently. Earlier this month, Prosus-backed PayU walked away from its $4.7 billion BillDesk acquisition deal, in what was one of the biggest instances of valuations taking a hit.

Following the announcement of the digital lending norms in August, State Bank of Mauritius Bank India, which had partnered with most of these fintechs, including Slice, for their prepaid cards and wallets, asked them to stop onboarding new customers. Uni also stopped disbursing credit to existing customers after the norms came out.

Other digital lenders including ZestMoney, Freo, Axio, among others, too are in the process of aligning their systems to meet RBI's norms and ensure disbursals and repayments happen only between bank accounts of the lender and customer.