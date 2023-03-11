 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse causes startup chaos

New York Times
Mar 11, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

Young companies raced to get their money out of the bank, which was central to the start-up industry. Some said they could not make payroll.

Ashley Tyrner opened an account with Silicon Valley Bank for her company, FarmboxRx, two years ago. She was setting out to raise venture capital and knew the bank was a go-to for the startup industry.

On Thursday, after reading about financial instability at the bank, she rushed to move FarmboxRx’s money into two other bank accounts. Her wire transfers didn’t go through. And on Friday, Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, tying up cash totaling eight figures for her company, which delivers food to Medicare and Medicaid participants.

“None of my reps will call me back,” Tyrner said. “It’s the worst 24 hours of my life.”

Her despair was part of the fallout across the startup ecosystem from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. Entrepreneurs raced to get loans to make payroll because their money was frozen at the bank. Investors doled out and asked for advice in memos and on emergency conference calls. Lines formed outside the bank’s branches. And many in the tech industry were glued to Twitter, where the collapse of a linchpin financial partner played out in real time.