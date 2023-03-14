 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silicon Valley Bank crisis | Govt laser focused to help startups, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Mar 14, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST

Rajeev Chandrasekhar also emphasised the need for Indian banks in the US to engage and support startups proactively via new product offerings.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar met with startups on March 14 and reassured them that the government is focused on helping startups navigate the current global banking crisis sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The minister said that he held discussions with startups and industry representatives on key issues and "shared how the government is laser-focused on ensuring that every startup navigates through this storm."
"The Indian banking system is trusted and robust and startups must start using it," Chandrasekhar said.

During the meeting, it was proposed that the government will work with banks and stakeholders to encourage the development of innovative credit products.  "An interesting solution proposed was Deposit-backed credit lines. MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar discussed this approach to funding with the participants," Yashraj Akashi, cofounder of TeDX Gateway said in a tweet.

The minister also emphasised the need for Indian banks in the US to engage and support startups proactively via new product offerings.

Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group, was shut down by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation on March 10, after depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once. The bank had approximately $209 billion in total assets and about $175.4 billion in total deposits, before being gripped by the crisis.