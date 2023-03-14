Silicon Valley Bank crisis | Govt laser focused to help startups, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar met with startups on March 14 and reassured them that the government is focused on helping startups navigate the current global banking crisis sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The minister said that he held discussions with startups and industry representatives on key issues and "shared how the government is laser-focused on ensuring that every startup navigates through this storm."

"The Indian banking system is trusted and robust and startups must start using it," Chandrasekhar said.

During the meeting, it was proposed that the government will work with banks and stakeholders to encourage the development of innovative credit products. "An interesting solution proposed was Deposit-backed credit lines. MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar discussed this approach to funding with the participants," Yashraj Akashi, cofounder of TeDX Gateway said in a tweet.

The minister also emphasised the need for Indian banks in the US to engage and support startups proactively via new product offerings.

Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of SVB Financial Group, was shut down by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation on March 10, after depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once. The bank had approximately $209 billion in total assets and about $175.4 billion in total deposits, before being gripped by the crisis.

The minister's comments come at a time when several Indian tech and software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups with US operations are withdrawing funds and transferring them to other global banks and neobanks on the advice of venture capital investors. Related stories Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Cipla inks pact to sell 51% stake in Uganda-based unit

Govt decides to set up high-level committee to fast-track implementation of infra projects along bor... A majority of Y Combinator-backed startups, which typically deposit their first cheques in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), are scrambling for working capital as the bank collapsed. On March 13, the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which has been made the receiver of the crisis-hit Silicon Valley Bank said all deposits of the lender have been transferred to a new bridge bank. "The bridge bank, Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB), will resume normal banking operations for SVB customers from the starting business hours of March 13", the FDIC said in a statement. In an effort to further shore up confidence in the banking system, the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC said on March 12 that all Silicon Valley Bank clients would be protected and able to access their money. They also announced steps that are intended to protect the bank’s customers and prevent additional bank runs. In a separate announcement, the Federal Reserve had said on March 12 that an expansive emergency lending programme would be rolled out to prevent a wave of bank runs that would threaten the stability of the banking system and the US economy as a whole.

Moneycontrol News