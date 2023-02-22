 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SIDBI is seeing 2.8-3.2X initial returns on Fund of Funds for Startups scheme, will wait till 2025 to plan next corpus: CMD S Ramann

Debangana Ghosh
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Ramann said that the scheme which allocates capital to alternative investment funds (AIFs) investing in startups, has about 14 unicorns in its portfolio and many more soonicorns.

Started in 2016, with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore, the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) Scheme has become one of the popular limited partners (LPs) of the Indian startup ecosystem.

In February 2023, the government notified that the fund, which deploys capital to SEBI-registered AIFs, has invested over Rs 14,000 crore that went into 791 startups as on December 31, 2022.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Tamil Nadu are among the top states benefiting from this scheme.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, on the sidelines of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) Conclave 2023, Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman and Managing Director, SIDBI discussed returns expected on the FFS, startup sectors to watch out for and governance issues plaguing the ecosystem.