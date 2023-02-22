SIDBI is seeing 2.8-3.2X initial returns on Fund of Funds for Startups scheme, will wait till 2025 to plan next corpus: CMD S Ramann

Started in 2016, with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore, the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) Scheme has become one of the popular limited partners (LPs) of the Indian startup ecosystem.

In February 2023, the government notified that the fund, which deploys capital to SEBI-registered AIFs, has invested over Rs 14,000 crore that went into 791 startups as on December 31, 2022.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Tamil Nadu are among the top states benefiting from this scheme.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, on the sidelines of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) Conclave 2023, Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman and Managing Director, SIDBI discussed returns expected on the FFS, startup sectors to watch out for and governance issues plaguing the ecosystem.

Edited Excerpts:

The startup ecosystem in 2023 opened to a really bad phase of layoffs, ongoing funding winter, correction in valuations and other challenges. Given the global macroeconomic uncertainties, do you expect the situation to get worse before it gets better or have we bottomed out? As an LP what is your takeaway?

We are probably seeing layoffs in large companies and some tech companies. Some of these tech companies are not necessarily in India. I don't know what share of layoffs have happened in India, but I don't think we should be unduly concerned by what's the kind of layoffs that are happening outside.

In the startup space, we aren't so affected by the global macroeconomic imbalances and black swan events that have happened. That’s because a lot of startups especially the non-tech ones are providing a service and solving problems in India. There are a lot of consumers who are sitting in India, be it in urban cities or Tier-4 and 5 towns, the consumption is happening. So, I don't see a fall in demand within the country.

In fact, I'll also buttress that with the fact that the demand for credit from MSMEs has gone up 20 percent year on year. So, I really don't see too much of a slowdown happening in India, we might be talking 7 percent against 7.4 percent growth. But I think those recalibrations will happen given the war and the prices of oil.

Though a lot of foreign LPs are not investing and that's a truth. The investments from abroad have come down. But as far as SIDBI's Fund of Funds (FFS) is concerned, it has not seen a slackening in demand. There are probably enough proposals in the pipeline.

You started a Rs 10,000 crore FFS in 2016 but have already deployed over Rs 14,000 crore into Indian startups so far. Could you explain that? Will there be further expansion of fund size?

No, let's put it this way. SIDBI’s FFS has sanctioned about Rs 9,000 crore and a little less than half has been drawn down. Now, the deal is that when we give money, people who receive the funds have to deploy double the amount in startups. So they have to make a 2X investment. So if they have drawn roughly Rs 4,500 crore, they have to put in Rs 9,000 crore, what has actually happened has been 3.8X. So, that's where I think the figure of Rs 14,000 crore might be coming to you. So, you know, we've seen a good amount of investments happening within the country.

Will this fund get expanded now and by how much? Or will there be a new fund?

We were also wondering, because see, the investment phase is typically about four years, and then you're hitting the exit phase, which is probably another four years. So we should wait patiently somewhere till 2025, for us to see the kind of returns that are coming to us from the exits.

So the initial returns that we have seen are very impressive. It's probably 3.2X or 2.8X depending on what calculations you made but it's pretty impressive. Our understanding is that, at the end of a 10-year journey, somewhere in 2026, we probably will end up seeing something like Rs 20,000 crore coming back to us from the initial investment of Rs 10,000 crore, which we are sure we'll get fully drawn down in the next couple of years.

It's a phased approach, we'll have to see over a period of five to six years, what is the kind of money coming back, but I'm sure it will be more than double, from the initial signs that we've got.

Which are the startup sectors or trends that you're bullish on in 2023?

I would say pharma, biotech and agritech are the areas that certainly have excited a lot of people. I'm not too sure about regular deep tech, it probably requires a higher gestation period. We need to be a little more patient there.

A lot of consumer-oriented services, which are now entirely on an app, and the kind of apps that are coming out, have a much smaller go-to-market time. There I think you've seen a fair number of unicorns coming in and the soonicorns are also there. Overall, we have counted 14 unicorns from the fund of funds companies. So which is, I think, a good way to look at it. But there are enough other soonicorns, which are in the way. So that's also another statistic.

Last year, we were hearing that VCs had decided to forgo their fee in exchange for longer deployment durations amidst a funding slowdown. Did SIDBI experience the same as an LP and will this trend continue this year?

It might come about, but honestly, I haven't seen too many of these requests. And if it does happen, we should be a little accommodative because there is a bit of a global slowdown, and I'm sure India will not escape it. Though we're still looking like the shining star amidst a bit of gloom. But I don't think it's fair to expect us to completely go unscathed.

Governance issues have time and again been a problem with startups backed even by the most prestigious VCs. How are you reading into this as an LP? What steps are being taken to bring such cases under control?

I very clearly draw the line in the VC world, you cannot be worried about companies going belly up, it's going to happen, companies will not perform, they will die, they will disappear, those founders will come back in a different avatar and come up with some other ideas.

So that is the name of the game. But what I clearly do not want to see and therefore, we need to take action is when things are a fraud or things are misrepresented. Whether it is poorer people in mutual funds or whether it is the richer investors in AIFs, it's money. No money likes to be cheated.

The real point is that you have to call out people who are not playing the game by the rules, because, as I said, if this were a mutual fund, this would have been cracked down very heavily by the regulator. And people would have been criminally prosecuted including founders and directors and all of that.

When you are in a slightly separated space, you are in a boundary that you have drawn around yourself, you have to be able to regulate the people within that boundary. And that's really important for your own longer-term sustainability.