Shuttl raises $11 million from Amazon India, others in Series B-funding

Gurgaon-based urban mobility startup Shuttl has raised $11 million in a Series B-funding round led by Amazon Alexa Fund and Dentsu Ventures along with existing investors.

The investment will help Shuttl consolidate its leadership position in the technology-enabled seat-based bus mobility market.

It will also allow Shuttl to expand its geographical reach and serve more consumers across Indian cities.

"At Shuttl, our mission is to take the pain away from everyone’s commute and reduce congestion in cities via a seat-based smart bus option. We have shown that this can be done at scale. We will continue to improve the consumer experience, design more routes, and restore the dignity of commuting for millions of people. We're very excited about this new round of investment, and welcome Amazon and Dentsu Ventures to be a part of this exciting journey," said Amit Singh, CEO and co-founder, Shuttl.

"By taking on the everyday urban commute, Shuttl is looking to solve a large and relevant customer pain point. Amazon is impressed by Shuttl's journey so far and excited to back missionary founders and management teams," said Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Head, Amazon India.

"Millions of people use shared transportation options for their everyday commute. Voice represents a new, convenient way for them to manage these types of daily routines, and we look forward to supporting Shuttl as they work to deliver this experience to Amazon Alexa customers across India," said Paul Bernard, Director, Amazon Alexa Fund.

Shuttl’s smart buses serve 45,000 rides daily in Delhi-NCR and are present in seven cities across India, including pilots in Kolkata and Pune.