Shouldn't be made liable for data provided by third-party sellers: Amazon, Flipkart to government

E-commerce firms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Shopclues have requested the government to ensure that they are recognised just as intermediaries and be exempted from any liability arising out of data provided by third party sellers on their platforms, according to two sources privy to the matter.

In a round table meeting that took place during last weekend, representatives from the e-commerce companies met BN Dixit, director (legal metrology) Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, besides state legal metrology officers.

Suggesting that ambiguity in the understanding of the amended legal metrology rules are creating confusion, the e-tailers requested that a broader clarity should be created so that they are not penalised for no fault of theirs.

The firms also stressed that as per the law, they can only be held liable if they modify any information or aid an "unlawful act".

"The marketplace is a technology platform and is recognised as an intermediary under Section 2 (1)(w) of IT Act 2000. The mere function of an intermediary is to provide access to a communication system over which information made available by third parties is transmitted or temporarily stored or hosted. Therefore, under Section 79(1) of the IT Act, an intermediary is exempt from any liability arising out of third party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by him as long as the intermediary complies with the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011 (Intermediary Guidelines). Similar principle is applied under proviso to Rule 6(10) of the LM Rules," said a note prepared by the e-tailers.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the document.

Legal metrology rule is regarding a principle display panel of a product. There are set parameters decided by the legal metrology department wherein companies have to see that all the product labeling have to comply with the said parameters.





After the recent amendment in the rule in January, e-commerce companies have also been added in its ambit. The government made it mandatory for e-commerce firms to print information such as maximum retail price (MRP), expiry date and customer care details among others on their platforms.



However, the e-commerce companies claim that there are issues with regards to interpretation of the rules because of which the companies are receiving notices.

"Now, there has been an interpretation issue with different legal metrology officers in different states. So the idea is to make them understand the different business models in the e-commerce space and the implication of legal metrology rules on e-commerce companies. There has been a lot of disconnect in understanding this so far," said one of the round table participant, requesting anonymity.

"The interpretation of the law has to be in sync because we have been receiving notices which are totally untoward. It is not that the law is not there or that the e-commerce companies are not compliant with the laws. But there are some disconnect because of the interpretation," the person added. According to him, more such meetings will be held in other states.