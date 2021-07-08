MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Shiprocket raises $41.3 million in Series-D1 funding led by PayPal Ventures and Bertelsmann

A part of the funds raised will be utilised towards new strategic initiatives, like global expansion starting with the Middle East.

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST

Delhi-based logistic company Shiprocket has raised $41.3 million in Series-D1 funding led by PayPal Ventures and existing investor Bertelsmann India Investments.

The latest fundraising has taken the total funding of the direct-to-consumer (D2C) retailer to $94.3 million, Mint reported. New investor Info Edge Ventures, existing investors including Tribe Capital and March Capital and strategic partners such as Razorpay and Innoven Capital, and entrepreneurs including Cred founder Kunal Shah and Deepinder Goyal, founder, Zomato also participated in the latest round, the report added.

"Shiprocket’s mission, ever since its inception, has been to help merchants focus on what they do best and ease their burden by taking on the heavy lifting of supply chain automation. D2C commerce forms roughly 15% of the overall e-commerce market in India; this is projected to grow to 30-35 percent in the next five years," Saahil Goel, CEO, and co-founder of Shiprocket told the publication.

A part of the funds raised will be utilised towards new strategic initiatives, like global expansion starting with the Middle East.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Related stories

Shiprocket had hired 62 employees in the January-March quarter, Goel earlier said as logistics companies went on a hiring spree adding tens of thousands of people in recent months as the pandemic has crippled traditional sales channels and boosted demand for shipment and delivery services needed for online shopping.

"Shiprocket has excelled by focusing on building products that solve major logistical problems for businesses as they scale, much like PayPal has supported merchants with payments. We’re thrilled to join Shiprocket as an investor and support the development of its tools that will continue to shape the dynamic commerce ecosystem in India for years to come," Marc Donnadieu, director, PayPal Ventures said, according to the report.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #funding #PayPal #Shiprocket #Startup
first published: Jul 8, 2021 09:35 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.