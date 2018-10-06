Sharechat to monetise user base after two to three years

The regional content-based social media platform Sharechat plans to monetise its user base after two to three years, a company official said.

Founded by three IIT graduates, Sharechat recently got series C funding to the tune of $100 million.

"Presently we have an active user base of 25 million out of the total of 60 million. We plan to grow it to 100 million. In two to three years, we plan to monetise the user base", Chief Business Officer of Sharechat Sunil Kamath told PTI.

"Sharechat does not have any English content, but a purely vernacular-based social media platform in 14 regional languages", Kamath said.

Kamath said it was not a friends-based social media network like Facebook, but somewhat similar to Instagram. Asked how to monetise the user base, Kamath said "we will not charge the users. But earn revenue through advertisements, payment transactions and sponsored campaigns".

Kamath said Telegu had the biggest user base at five milion and Bengali 2.1 million.