ShareChat scales down live commerce biz, a month after laying off nearly 600 staff

Google and Twitter-backed social media platform ShareChat has scaled down its live commerce business, a month after laying off close to 600 employees as the company shifts its focus towards profitability after reporting a loss of nearly Rs 3,000 crore for FY22 (2021-22).

"Live commerce is an important long-term strategic bet for us and we shall continue to invest in scaling it over time. However, in the immediate terms, we have calibrated the budget outlay on this area," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement on February 15.

"That said, it’s far from being shut down. We continue to remain bullish on this space in India. E-commerce continues to be a very big market and we believe that social commerce can be a large play in India in the longer term," the spokesperson added.

News website Inc42 first reported the development saying the company is planning to shut down the live commerce vertical.

Moneycontrol News