you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 10:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Series I financing round: Swiggy gets a top-up of Rs 14 crore from Samsung Ventures

The company has also appointed Daniel Brody, Managing Director of Tencent Holdings, as a nominee director on its board.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Swiggy has received additional funding of Rs 14 crore from Samsung Ventures Investment in its ongoing Series I round, thereby taking the total amount invested by Samsung Ventures in this round to Rs 57 crore, according to documents filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

The Bengaluru-based food delivery startup has allotted 602 series I preference shares for the round and one equity share to Samsung Ventures. This round is a small top up on the ongoing series I round of funding through which the company had already raised $156 million.

According to a report from a valuer appointed by Swiggy, its fair valuation stands at Rs 1.89 lakh a share, giving it a valuation of $2.8 billion, compared to the $3.6 billion it was valued at most recently. In the latest round, investors including Tencent and Samsung Ventures acquired shares at Rs 2.36 lakh a share, according to the filings.

The report has used the discounted cash flow model of valuation, by comparing it with similar food delivery firms abroad, such as Grubhub, Justeat and Takeaway. It has benchmarked Swiggy against the multiples on which other companies' shares were traded.

Further, the company has also appointed Daniel Brody, Managing Director of Tencent Holdings, as a nominee director on its board.

These developments come at a time when the Bengaluru based food delivery major has seen a major change in its business strategy because of COVID-19 and the ongoing lockdown in the country. The startup recently said it has asked 1100 employees to leave the organisation and has scaled down its cloud kitchen operations majorly. It is currently in the process of pivoting itself from the core food delivery business to an overall hyperlocal delivery play, catering to grocery, food and parcel delivery for consumers.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 19, 2020 10:02 pm

tags #Startup #Swiggy

