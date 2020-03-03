Sequoia India leads $5.5 million round in Leap Finance

Leap Finance, a lending startup for Indian students looking to study abroad, on March 3 said that it has raised a $5.5 million seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital India.

Kunal Shah, founder of credit card payment startup Cred, and Bhupinder Singh, founder of consumer lending firm InCred, also participated in the round.

Leap Finance was founded by IIT-Kharagpur alumnus Vaibhav Singh and Arnav Kumar, who between them have had stints at Deutsche Bank, InCred, lending firm CapitalFloat and venture capital firm SAIF Partners.

"Indian students make up for 25 percent of a class in many top graduate programs in the US. These are smart, hard-working students who got in the best programme and have a great future ahead. Yet, the education loans they avail of are at interest rates twice as high as their American peers”, said Vaibhav.

Leap claims to use different and alternative data points such as future income to give a loan within ten minutes without any collateral.

"Indian students studying abroad today spend $15 billion annually and we estimate an annual credit need for more than $5 billion against this. This attractiveness of the market, strong founder-market fit and Leap's mission-driven team is what led to our belief in an early partnership with them," said Ashish Agrawal, Principal at Sequoia India.

Overseas education for Indian students has emerged as an attractive avenue for entrepreneurs and investors.

Leverage Edu, which runs a counselling and consulting platform for students looking to study abroad, raised $1.5 million in December last year from VC firms Blume Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners.

Atul Nishar, founder of IT services firm Hexaware, too launched an education technology company Azent Overseas Education in July last year, which offers online and offline counselling for overseas education.