Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sequoia India closes its sixth fund at $695 million

It will focus on both early and growth stage companies in technology, consumer and healthcare sectors across India and Southeast Asia

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Silicon Valley venture capital, Sequoia India has closed its sixth fund at $695 million. It will focus on both early and growth stage companies in technology, consumer, and healthcare sectors across India and Southeast Asia. Southeast Asia accounts for 20-30 percent of Sequoia India’s investments.

Abhay Pandey, who led some investments such as B9 Beverages, Awfis, Vini Cosmetics and others has left Sequoia Capital to focus on consumer-based investments.

Abheek Anand who joined the firm from Facebook and led the investments in Appier, Grofers, Cuemath, and MoneyTap has been promoted to Managing Director.

He will focus on investments in SE Asia. The venture capital has also promoted four VPs to Principal roles.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 07:23 pm

