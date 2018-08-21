Sequoia India closes its sixth fund at $695 million

Silicon Valley venture capital, Sequoia India has closed its sixth fund at $695 million. It will focus on both early and growth stage companies in technology, consumer, and healthcare sectors across India and Southeast Asia. Southeast Asia accounts for 20-30 percent of Sequoia India’s investments.



A very tough decision to say “farewell” after 11 terrific years is made somewhat easier as @Sequoia_India is in the best shape I have seen it in. Time to pursue my passion outside. Sincere gratitude to the founders I have had the privilege to work with, the team and my partners pic.twitter.com/8J0AKwHdHa

— Abhay Pandey (@Abhay__Pandey) August 21, 2018

Abhay Pandey, who led some investments such as B9 Beverages, Awfis, Vini Cosmetics and others has left Sequoia Capital to focus on consumer-based investments.

Abheek Anand who joined the firm from Facebook and led the investments in Appier, Grofers, Cuemath, and MoneyTap has been promoted to Managing Director.

He will focus on investments in SE Asia. The venture capital has also promoted four VPs to Principal roles.