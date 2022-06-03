Sequoia ends ties with legal firm founded by its ex-general counsel, cites concerning incidents

Representative Image

Venture capital (VC) firm Sequoia Capital has sent out a note to a bunch of its portfolio companies informing them that it has ended ties with Algo Legal, a legal firm founded by its former general counsel Sandeep Kapoor due to ‘concerning incidents,’ sources aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

“Sequoia India and Southeast Asia came to be informed of concerning incidents involving Algo Legal, a service provider associated with a former senior Sequoia India employee, and related entities,” Sequoia said in the note, which was accessed by Moneycontrol.

“A recently concluded investigation in a portfolio company has also brought concerning details to light regarding such entities. Sequoia India and Southeast Asia (and affiliate entities) have terminated all arrangements pursuant to which any services were being provided to the firm by Algo Legal and related entities and has referred the matter to legal advisors to seek their counsel on actions, if any, to be taken,” Sequoia said.

Sequoia Capital further requested the select portfolio companies to inform legal firm AZB & Partners or its INSEA team if any of its companies is a client of or has had dealings with Algo Legal or its related entities including Themis, Quant LegalTech India, OneDelta Technology Solutions and OneDelta Synergies Singapore.

Sandeep Kapoor was not immediately available for comment. Sequoia Capital declined to comment on the story.

The Economic Times (ET) first reported the story and Kapoor told the publication that he wasn’t aware of any email sent by Sequoia Capital India and SEA on Algo Legal to their portfolio companies

“In fact, we are not even aware of any probe that you refer to in your question. Sequoia has not formally or informally informed us of any probe of any sort,” Kapoor told ET.