Senior payment execs to set up umbrella entity under new RBI norms

Two senior payments executives are coming together to set up a pan-India umbrella entity focussing on retail payment systems, an initiative proposed by banking regulator RBI to create more digital payment avenues in India.

Naveen Surya, founder of prepaid card firm ItzCash and Vishwas Patel, executive director of e-commerce firm Infibeam are setting up So Hum Bharat Digital Payments and will be applying to the RBI for a license, they said in a statement.

Similar to the National Payments Corporation of India, which operates the United Payments Interface (UPI), the RBI wants more entities to power digital payments. NPCI also runs RuPay cards, ATM transactions and others.

“Our government's vision of a 'Digital India' helped in scaling up digital commerce considerably, and this new RBI initiative will go a long way in fulfilling this vision as it seeks to reduce cash transactions even further with a renewed focus on digital payments,” Surya said.

The umbrella entity will be a company authorised by RBI under Section 4 of The Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. It will be governed by provisions of the PSS Act and other relevant statutes and directives, prudential regulations and other guidelines/instructions.

Any entity holding more than 25 percent of the paid-up capital of the umbrella entity will be deemed to be a promoter, RBI said. According to the central bank, the umbrella entity needs to have a minimum paid-up capital of Rs 500 crore. Also, no single promoter or promoter group should have more than 40 percent investment in the capital of the umbrella entity.

“The rapid progress in digital payments has necessitated the extension of retail payment systems by RBI to tried and tested organizations which are willing to take up this challenge,” Patel said, adding that the aim is to increase active digital consumers from 100 million currently to 600 million over the next decade.

The umbrella entity will broaden the digital payments landscape in India, reduce dependence on NPCI, and increase innovation.