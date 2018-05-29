Sellers on Jabong, Myntra & Flipkart complain of delayed/partial payments

Barely weeks after the US-based retail giant Walmart announced the acquisition of Flipkart, the domestic e-tailer seems to be having some trouble with its sellers.

Some sellers on Jabong, Myntra and Flipkart have complained about delayed or partial payments by the e-tailers.

One seller on Jabong and Myntra told Moneycontrol, on condition of anonymity, that the payments were being delayed since January.

"I got paid for January, February and March only in April," the seller said.

Conventionally, the payment cycle falls on the 15th day of the next month, he added. His payment is now due for the month of April. He sells jewellery worth around Rs 1-1.2 lakh per month.

"There is no delay in payments to our sellers. We follow a monthly payment cycle and all dues are settled accordingly subject to checks and reconciliations. Our overall seller NPS has been increasing and we have several initiatives in place to improve their experience further," said spokesperson of Myntra, Jabong.

Meanwhile, some sellers on Flipkart took to Facebook to complain that they have received partial payments.

Flipkart, however, has denied any delay in payments and said the confusion was being caused due to a technical error.

"There has been absolutely no issues on payments and all payouts that were due to sellers are being made without any delay," said a Flipkart spokesperson.

Another seller on Flipkart, as per sources, posted on the Facebook page of Flipkart Sellers Club that she received only 50 percent of the payment. One more seller also wrote that while the payment settlement for the day showed Rs 1.78 lakh, she received only Rs 34,000.

Flipkart Sellers Club is a closed group on Facebook created only for sellers on flipkart.com and has more than 1,600 members.

These sellers did not respond to independent queries sent by Moneycontrol.

Their claims are, however, backed by online discussion forum All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA).

"It has come to our attention from sellers and through posts raised on social media page of Flipkart Seller Club that Flipkart Internet, the marketplace running flipkart.com, has held back payments of up to 50-75 percent of the amount to be made to sellers today," AIOVA said in a statement.

"There has been a temporary glitch in our systems which is causing the amount displayed in the next/outstanding payment field on the seller platform to show incorrect numbers. We have intimated our sellers of the situation, and are working to fix the technical issue at the earliest," the Flipkart spokesperson said.