App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sellers on Flipkart can now take loans worth Rs 3 crore in 48 hours

The program is designed specifically to enable financial inclusion for medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) who operate online.Government estimates suggest that there are over 60 million MSMEs in the country. For many of these, securing finances is challenging.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Flipkart has said that its seller financing program,  Growth Capital, will now allow over one lakh sellers to avail credit from 10 non-banking financial companies within 48 hours. These loans will be charged an interest rate of 9.5 percent.

The program is designed specifically to enable financial inclusion for medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) who operate online.

Close

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and being a homegrown company, Flipkart is committed to helping sellers all across India grow. Our knowledge and understanding of the Indian ecosystem allow us to construct frameworks such as ‘Growth Capital’, through which sellers can scale their businesses, prosper, create more employment opportunities, and continue to transform the country’s economy. This is part of Flipkart’s core mission of developing shared value in the ecosystem and helping digitise India through the latest tech and innovations," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Flipkart.

related news

Government estimates suggest that there are over 60 million MSMEs in the country. For many of these, securing finances is challenging. The Growth Capital initiative aims to fill the gap between financial institutions and the underserved, through technology and the digital economy.

Financial partners for the program include State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, Aditya Birla Finance, Tata Capital, Flexiloans, Small Industries Development Bank of India, LendingKart, Indifi and Happy Loans.

Majority of the loans are used by the sellers to meet working capital requirements and demand spikes. The average loan size is Rs 7 lakh.The tenure on term loan and line of credit options is upto 12 months.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Flipkart #Lendingkart #Startup

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.