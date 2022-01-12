MARKET NEWS

Startup

Sell USDINR; target of 73.75: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expect the Euro appreciated by 0.32% yesterday mainly on the back of weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets.

Broker Research
January 12, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar declined 0.39% yesterday amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets and decline in US treasury yields. Market sentiments improved as US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s efforts to tame inflation and also said the bank has not made any decisions about shrinking its balance sheet. Rupee future maturing on January 27 appreciated by 0.18% on rise in risk appetite in domestic markets and FII inflows. However, further gain was prevented on elevated crude oil prices and investors remained cautious ahead of US Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. The rupee is expected to appreciate amid weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in global markets. Market sentiments improved as fears of aggressive Fed policy tightening calmed after the Fed Chair’s testimony. However, further gains may be prevented as investors will remain cautious ahead of CPI data from India as well as from the US.

The Euro appreciated by 0.32% yesterday mainly on the back of weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. However, sharp gains were capped on ongoing concern over rising Covid-19 cases in Europe. The Euro is expected to trade with a positive bias amid weak dollar and optimistic global market sentiments. Market sentiments improved as fears of aggressive Fed policy tightening calmed after Fed Chair’s testimony signalled that while the bank will be normalising policy the Fed has not made a decision on reducing its balance sheet. However, sharp upside may be capped on divergence in monetary policy and on concerns over rising Covid-19 cases. Additionally, expectation of disappointing economic data from euro area will hurt the single currency. Euro Area Industrial production is forecast to increase by 0.1% in November 2021 compared to 1.1% in preceding month. EURINR (January) is expected to trade in a range of 83.90- 84.30. The pound appreciated by 0.39% yesterday amid weak dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Further, it rallied on growing expectations that Bank of England will raise interest rates as early as next month. The pound is expected to trade with a positive bias on weak dollar and optimistic global markets sentiments. Further, it may gain strength on anticipation that Bank of England will raise rates as early as next month despite a surge in Coronavirus cases. Additionally, investors will remain vigilant ahead of BoE policymaker speeches to get the clues on future monetary stance. GBPINR (January) is expected to trade in a range of 100.70-101.10.

Intra-day strategy
US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
Sell USDINR in the range of 74.00-74.02
Target: 73.75Stop Loss: 74.15
Support: 73.85/73.75Resistance: 74.15/74.25

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 12, 2022 11:23 am

