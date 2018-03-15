SC order on Aadhaar means tough times for mobile wallet companies

The Supreme Court order to indefinitely extend the deadline for linking Aadhaar to bank accounts and phone number has become a setback for mobile wallet companies, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Customers might be wary of sharing KYC details with mobile wallet companies such as Paytm and Mobikwik, industry insiders told the paper.

The apex court's decision seems to have highlighted privacy concerns surrounding the Aadhaar database.



Timing couldn’t be worse for this SC decision - it’s leading to all sorts of confusion https://t.co/oORLuib2jc

— Bipin Preet Singh (@BipinSingh) March 14, 2018

Timing could not be worse for this SC decision, it’s leading to all sorts of confusion," MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh said in a tweet.

Most companies prefer Aadhaar over other government-certified cards because KYC verification is cheaper and faster.

"While there are other forms of doing the KYC, paper document-based processes are inconvenient for the user and expensive for the company. With Aadhaar, authentication of the user is digital and quick." a CEO of a payment company told the paper.