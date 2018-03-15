App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Mar 15, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC order on Aadhaar means tough times for mobile wallet companies

The Supreme Court decision has made customers hesitant to share Aadhar details with mobile wallet companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court order to indefinitely extend the deadline for linking Aadhaar to bank accounts and phone number has become a setback for mobile wallet companies, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Customers might be wary of sharing KYC details with mobile wallet companies such as Paytm and Mobikwik, industry insiders told the paper.

The apex court's decision seems to have highlighted privacy concerns surrounding the Aadhaar database.

Timing could not be worse for this SC decision, it’s leading to all sorts of confusion," MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh said in a tweet.

related news

Most companies prefer Aadhaar over other government-certified cards because KYC verification is cheaper and faster.

"While there are other forms of doing the KYC, paper document-based processes are inconvenient for the user and expensive for the company. With Aadhaar, authentication of the user is digital and quick." a CEO of a payment company told the paper.

tags #Aaadhar #Mobikwik #PayTm #Startup

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC