SarvaGram raises Rs 77 crore, anticipates Rs 8,000 crore loanbook in next 5 years

SarvaGram Fincare has raised Rs 77 crores in the second round of funding led by Elevation Capital. The investment for the rural lending startup has been raised through Elevation Capital, a venture capital firm.

SarvaGram earlier received seed funding of Rs 25 crores from Elevar Equity which, along with Elevation Capital, now holds a majority stake in the company, The Times of India (TOI) reported.

SarvaGram, founded by Utpal Isser and Sameer Mishra, aims at allowing livelihood upgradation for rural and semi-urban households in India.

SarvaGram, which is currently present in Gujarat and Maharashtra, will soon expand to Karnataka and Rajasthan, Isser told TOI. He added that the startup would have 50 branches in the four states by mid-2022.

The business model allows employees to take credit decisions within minutes and allow digital transactions restricting the use of cash, Issar told the publication.The company anticipates to record Rs 325 crore through lending, increasing to Rs 7,000-8,000 crore in five years.

“Considering that only a third of income in rural areas comes from farming, we have decided to look at lending outside the sectoral verticals like agriculture, salaried or self employed and provide loans assessing borrowers at household levels," Isser told TOI.