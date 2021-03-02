English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Sanjiv Bajaj leads angel investment in Clairco, startup raises Rs 4.2 crore in funding

This fundraise will help them launch in the Middle East and expand globally in the near future, according to a statement by the company.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
Ayush Jha, Co Founder & CEO, Clairco

Ayush Jha, Co Founder & CEO, Clairco

Bajaj Capital Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Bajaj led the angel funding in the clean tech startup Clairco, raising Rs 4.2 crore. Investors such as Max Group and Angel List also participated in the funding round.

The fresh infusion of funds will be used for product development, growth and hiring. "This investment will help us build the core team and enhance R&D capabilities," Aayush Jha, Co-founder and CEO, Clairco said in a statement. "We have grown 5x FY20-21 and will continue to grow by adding more geographies. We are managing clean air at 2.5 Mn. sq.ft. at the moment and aspire to grow 10x by the next year.”

Founded in 2018 by Aayush Jha and Udayan Banerjee, Clairco is an Internet of Things (IoT) startup that has taken on the global menace of air pollution and the lack of comprehensive economical solutions around it to introduce a patented process of air purification that offers clean air as a service by charging a monthly fee on the lines of a SAAS model. The company has developed this patent-pending air purification system in-house.

The Bengaluru-based startup has clients including Brigade, WeWork, Emaar, Brookfield, Capita Land and Max Group. This fundraise will help them launch in the Middle East and expand globally in the near future, according to a statement by the company.

"I was impressed that Clairco takes away the need for the capital requirement and the hassle by providing clean air as a service with real-time air quality monitoring, where the companies have to shell out a very small amount as a part of maintenance month on month," Bajaj said.

Close

Related stories

"This is the future; we have seen many large buildings and corporations move to Clairco as they now understand that this is a high maintenance service with ever evolving technology, I wish Clarico and its team all the very best and successful journey ahead.”

Air pollution in India is a serious health issue. According to a report by WHO, of the most polluted cities in the world, 21 out of 30 were in India in 2019. At least 140 million people in India breathe air that is 10 times or more over the WHO safe limit and 6 of the world's 10 cities with the highest annual levels of air pollution are in India.

Clairco claims that the zero apex business model makes them much more affordable than existing industry solutions, the costs on a 7 year term with their product, is lesser than others. The company further says that they can convert existing air ventilation units into air purification systems through their unique combination of low drag filters and AI/ML based decision-making systems with no downtime on HVAC systems.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #funding #investment #Startup
first published: Mar 2, 2021 03:03 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.