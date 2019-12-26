Sachin Bansal's Navi acquires MavenHive

Navi, which has been co-founded by Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, on Thursday said it has acquired Bengaluru-based Mavenhive. MavenHive, a technology consulting firm, will help Navi leapfrog their product development initiatives, a statement said.

The Mavenhive team along with its founders have joined Navi, it added.

No financial details were disclosed.

Founded by Bhavin Javia and Anandha Krishnan, MavenHive has helped tech companies like Flipkart, Gojek, Grasshopper, Scripbox and others in their product journeys, the statement said.

"We are very excited about this acquisition which will add great capability to our ambitions to build cutting edge technology platforms that can take applications to scale. This acquisition will add to Navi's technology capabilities," Navi CEO Sachin Bansal said.

Javia said the company is eager to start working with Bansal and Navi.