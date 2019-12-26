App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sachin Bansal's Navi acquires MavenHive

Founded by Bhavin Javia and Anandha Krishnan, MavenHive has helped tech companies like Flipkart, Gojek, Grasshopper, Scripbox and others in their product journeys, the statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Navi, which has been co-founded by Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, on Thursday said it has acquired Bengaluru-based Mavenhive. MavenHive, a technology consulting firm, will help Navi leapfrog their product development initiatives, a statement said.

The Mavenhive team along with its founders have joined Navi, it added.

No financial details were disclosed.

"We are very excited about this acquisition which will add great capability to our ambitions to build cutting edge technology platforms that can take applications to scale. This acquisition will add to Navi's technology capabilities," Navi CEO Sachin Bansal said.

Javia said the company is eager to start working with Bansal and Navi.

Navi has been co-founded by Sachin Bansal and Ankit Agarwal with the aim of making financial services simple, affordable and accessible.

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 10:34 pm

tags #Mavenhive #Navi #Sachin Bansal #Startup

