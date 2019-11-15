Sachin Bansal pumps in additional Rs 888 crore in Navi Technologies

Sachin Bansal has pumped in an additional Rs 888.5 crore in his newest venture Navi Technologies, the company said in a filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

He has picked up 6.8 crore shares in Navi at a share price of Rs 130.

The funds will be used to capture organic and inorganic growth opportunities for the company in the broad financial space, Bansal told The Economic Times.

Navi Tech, previously known as BAC Acquisitions, was co-founded by Bansal and his IIT-Delhi batchmate Ankit Agarwal.

Bansal has turned into a serial investor after his exit from Flipkart. He is busy re-purposing the Flipkart capital to build a robust portfolio, mainly in the financial sector and the mobility space and to also back other entrepreneurs in the country.

According to Venture Intelligence, that tracks venture capital and private equity investments, till August Bansal made $53 million worth of equity investments — mainly in Ola and Ather Energy — while also making a number of debt investments.

However, some industry members feel Bansal's new focus this time may not be on angel investing but on building a strong portfolio in the financial services sector.

"His investments seem to be focused on buying assets and work towards building a financial services conglomerate down the line," said a venture capitalist, requesting anonymity.