you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sachin Bansal pumps in additional Rs 888 crore in Navi Technologies

Navi Technologies, previously known as BAC Acquisitions, was co-founded by Bansal and his IIT-Delhi batchmate Ankit Agarwal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sachin Bansal
Sachin Bansal

Sachin Bansal has pumped in an additional Rs 888.5 crore in his newest venture Navi Technologies, the company said in a filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

He has picked up 6.8 crore shares in Navi at a share price of Rs 130.

The funds will be used to capture organic and inorganic growth opportunities for the company in the broad financial space, Bansal told The Economic Times.

Navi Tech, previously known as BAC Acquisitions, was co-founded by Bansal and his IIT-Delhi batchmate Ankit Agarwal.

Bansal has turned into a serial investor after his exit from Flipkart. He is busy re-purposing the Flipkart capital to build a robust portfolio, mainly in the financial sector and the mobility space and to also back other entrepreneurs in the country.

According to Venture Intelligence, that tracks venture capital and private equity investments, till August Bansal made $53 million worth of equity investments — mainly in Ola and Ather Energy — while also making a number of debt investments.

However, some industry members feel Bansal's new focus this time may not be on angel investing but on building a strong portfolio in the financial services sector.

"His investments seem to be focused on buying assets and work towards building a financial services conglomerate down the line," said a venture capitalist, requesting anonymity.

Earlier in September, Bansal invested Rs 739 crore in micro-lender Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services (CRIDS) for an undisclosed stake. He assumed the position of CEO at the micro-lending company.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Sachin Bansal #Startup

