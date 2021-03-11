SaaS startup Icertis raises $80 million in Series F funding; valuation triples to $2.8 billion

Icertis, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup announced on March 10 that it has raised around $80 million as part of its Series F round. The company's valuation now stands at $2.8 billion, growing triple the size since its last funding round in July 2019.

This year's funding was led by existing investor B Capital Group, with participation from Greycroft, Meritech Capital Partners, Premji Invest, PSP Growth, and e.ventures.

The company will use this funding to invest in accelerating its AI and Blockchain development, expanding its sales and marketing footprint, and building out its global partner network. It also has plans to expand across Japan, South East Asia and northern Europe.

The funding round makes Icertis the second most valuable SaaS unicorn in the Indian startup circuit after Freshworks, which was valued at $3.5 billion in their last funding round in 2020.