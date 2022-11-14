 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SaaS firm Lentra raises $60 million in Series B round

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Fintech SaaS start-up Lentra on November 14 announced that it has raised $60 million in Series B led by existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital with participation from Citi Ventures.

Masterkey Capital advised on the deal as investment bankers.

The fresh funding will be used for strengthening and developing products and platform and International expansion, including the USA.

Founded in 2018, by D Venkatesh and Ankur Handa, Lentra Lending Cloud offers 3rd party API connectors to various data sources which includes several types of pre-configured loan journeys for originations, Loan management system, customer intelligence and a no-code Business rules engine (BREx) constitute some significant modules for clients to use out of the box. Clients can choose to use all or some of these modules as per their requirements.

It is currently processes over 3 million applications monthly. It has more than 50 clients in India and will be using the funding to expand overseas in Asia and the USA.

Venkatesh, Founder & CEO, Lentra said “We see a massive opportunity for ourselves in the retail assets and business banking areas worldwide. At the same time, our clients see us as a source of competitive advantage for their business. Ten-fold revenue growth and some of the biggest retail banks as our clients now, act as markers of our solution architecture. I am excited that our investors see the same opportunity and are confident of our ability to execute.”