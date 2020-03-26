App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupifi raises undisclosed pre-series round from Ashneer Grover, Kunal Shah and others

The startup plans to enable lending to SMEs through online aggregators.

Pratik Bhakta
Representative image
Representative image

Bengaluru-based Rupifi has raised an undisclosed pre-seed round of funding from prominent angel investors like Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe, Kunal Shah, founder of Cred, Ramakant Sharma, founder of Livspace and others.

Seed investors Better Capital and AngelList Syndicate Cloud Capital also participated in this round.
Rupifi was founded in 2019 by three software engineers - Anubhav Jain, Ankit Singh and Jawaid Iqbal.  Jain had co-founded another fintech startup Qbera, which he quit in 2018. Singh was the co-founder of Truckmandi while Iqbal comes with almost a decade of experience at tech giant Google.

The startup describes itself a SaaS (software as a service) enabled lending marketplace, a term Jain says he borrowed from a slide show of a large venture fund. In generic terms Rupifi is trying to address the credit needs of small businesses, but has adopted an innovative means of doing it.

The startup partners with aggregators and connects them to lenders through API integrations. Loans are given out to businesses who use the aggregator to sell their products or offer their services. It earns a commission out of every deal that flows through it and also takes some bit of the loan on its own books, making money from interest payments.

Close

“Just to give an example, we can partner with a food delivery platform, their restaurant partners might need credit, we can integrate our pipe with the platform and connect the restaurants to lenders and help them get loans,” said Jain.

related news

It has already initiated tie-ups with Shuttl, the bus aggregator, Dressfolk, a Delhi-based fashion portal and others. Due to the coronavirus outbreak,  Rupifi is facing issues in finalising few partnerships. But the founders are confident of taking the total partnership to 10 within the next quarter.

On the lending side, Rupifi has two non-banking lenders on board and is looking to clinch partnerships with banks. It is also ready to take around 5 percent of the loans into its own books, mainly to show some skin in the game as well as learn about credit underwriting faster.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 03:26 pm

tags #Rupifi #Startup

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.