Rupeek gets a new product head as Japan Doshi joins the startup from Amazon

Bengaluru-based asset-backed lending startup Rupeek has roped in Japan Doshi as its head of product, engineering and data science said the company in a press release.

Doshi joins Rupeek after spending a decade at e-commerce major Amazon.

In his new role at Rupeek, he will be responsible for driving product and technology strategy to build India’s first digital lending platform for asset-backed loans.

Also Read: Lendingkart Finance CFO quits within months of joining

His mandate is to ensure system stability, environment sanity, developer productivity along with enabling faster detection and resolution of defects.

As a director for software development, Doshi was leading payments engineering for Amazon India in his most recent role. Doshi has helped build multiple other businesses for Amazon including appstore for Fire TV, Cloud Photos and recommendations during his tenure. Before Amazon, Doshi was with GlaxoSmithKline in various technology roles.

Doshi holds a bachelor's degree in electronics and communications from Nirma Institute of Technology and a Masters degree in Computer Science from North Carolina State University.

“We have been extensively investing in technology and building a robust technological backbone by bringing onboard world class talent. Japan’s role will be critical in steering the next phase of growth for us by building efficiencies in our tech infrastructure,” said Sumit Muniyar, chief executive, Rupeek.

Doshi’s appointment follows other key leaders who have joined Rupeek in the last couple of quarters as the company has been strengthening its leadership team across all domains.

Earlier, Srivatsan Sridhar, ex-Mckinsey and ex-Ola joined Rupeek as the head of new initiatives and business, Anand Raj from Flipkart who joined as the head of sales and operations.