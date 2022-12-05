Rohan Murty’s venture Soroco wants to make white collar work more effective

Picture this: Every day, on average, mobile-savvy users clock about 40 interactions with five-six social media sites. But, in a typical office setup, this rises to 2,800 interactions per person, per day, in effect generating 70 times more data in the office than on social media platforms.

While the manufacturing industry historically has had better systems in place to improve and measure these interactions across various touch points, this has been lacking for white-collar work.

How do you ensure that you can use technology to help people and teams have a better experience at work and be more productive?

That’s a problem Rohan Murty, a computer scientist-turned-entrepreneur, is trying to solve through his venture Soroco, a data-based software firm that helps convert data into meaningful information that will help organisations address broken patterns of work across teams.

Murty comes from a prominent family—his father NR Narayana Murthy is the founder of IT firm Infosys, mother Sudha Murty is a prolific author and philanthropist, and brother-in-law Rishi Sunak is the Prime Minister of the UK.

Murty wears these connections lightly, as he delves deep into what his bootstrapped startup has to offer.

The Scout

Founded in 2014 by Murty, Arjun Narayan and George Nychis, Soroco has built a product called ’Scout’ that generates a work graph. A work graph is basically a map of how teams experience digital work. Soroco claims that the Work Graph is currently the largest human-generated data set in the world.

Although work is increasingly being digitised and workplaces are going hybrid, even a basic understanding of how a team works is poor today, as managers struggle to account for a large chunk of work patterns in teams.

Soroco’s tool will look at the experience of work, the efficiency of process design, training needs, the impact of user interface/technology on collaboration and problem solving in a team and so on.

Identifying patterns and improving efficiency

By deploying Soroco’s tech, Murty believes common patterns that emerge across teams will be identified. Not only that it will also help answer questions around whether technology is actually slowing a team down and plug any variance in how the same work is done across a large enterprise.

Soroco’s customers include financial services firm Cetera, HDFC Life, Mars and Dedalus. The firm has around 300 employees spread across the US and India.

“We are generating far larger data about our work than any social media today…That is why to me, the next 20 years will be about how we change how we experience work,” Murty said in an interaction with Moneycontrol.

Murty compares Soroco’s model with that of DNA sequencing in the medical world. Just as DNA sequencing tells scientists the kind of genetic information that is carried in a particular DNA segment, Murty feels Soroco will help organisations understand how teams work, in detail, and help improve efficiency by addressing the source of the issue.

“We call it the dark side of the moon. Because the lit side of the moon is well-understood, which is software and systems, and we look at SAP and Salesforce and more who will tell (you) how things are done. However, what Soroco focuses on is understanding how human beings are experiencing work. No one has ever done that in enterprises,” he said.

Per data collected by Soroco, there are roughly around 500 million office workers using software for their work in an office and around $15 trillion is spent on white-collar wages.

“For these 500 million people a company is spending around $15 trillion on white-collar wages, At Soroco what we do is we help them (the company and employees) have a better or more positive experience at work,” Murty said.

'Manufacturing efficiency is not the same as blue collar workforce efficiency’

Murty stressed that the efficiency model that the company has built is in no way related to the manufacturing firm Toyota’s age-old techniques and models to eliminate waste or Muda, the Japanese word for wastefulness.

“I think for the last 40 years, what people are getting wrong is they’re just taking manufacturing lessons and applying it to white collar work, and it doesn’t work,” he said.

In manufacturing, Murty says there is almost a direct relationship between how much time workers spend on something and the output they produce. But office work, or white collar labour, is different, he notes, because there is no direct correlation or relationship between how much time is spent at work and the output that is produced, Murty added.

Empathy vs Squeeze ’em approach

Murty further asserted that the app does not track or collect data about an individual’s performance.

“Our approach is diametrically opposite to tracking individuals and squeezing work out of them…You’re not going to get the best out of people, and they certainly will not stay in their jobs if you do this,” he said.

For instance, a productivity tracking software would be able to answer the following questions: How many minutes an employee spent on the phone, how long he/she was away from the desk, how many keystrokes were executed and so on.

But Soroco’s tool, once deployed, seeks to answer questions around the experience of work. Is inefficient process design causing the team to do the same work in multiple ways? Where does the team need training to serve customer needs better? Is bad user interface/technology slowing the team’s response if the team is equipped with adequate tools for collaboration and problem-solving? Murthy calls this an empathy-first approach, as opposed to the squeeze-em approach.

This is an opt-in or consent-based product for employees, which runs in the background like a Web Crawler. These questions can be answered with aggregated and anonymised team data to protect individual privacy. The focus is to plug broken patterns of work that drag down teams rather than accounting for an individual’s time spent.

“Employees are more than willing to opt-in because ultimately it helps them…it is empathy versus squeezing,” he said.

Growing adoption across sectors globally

“There is a greater emphasis or thrust on how we have our people become more productive. There’s far more receptivity right now amongst the companies we work with, to listen to what is actually slowing their teams and working on it,” Murty said.

Based on data analysis of various firms’ efficiency levels by Soroco, the gap between what the manager thinks he or she knows, versus the patterns that the teams are actually executing is 60 percent. That means every day, on average, a manager does not even know around 60 percent of the patterns that a team is experiencing.

Data also shows that on average, in most companies, people are toggling (switching from one software or website to another or switching from one task to another) 1,200 times a day, and losing about five to six weeks in a year.

“This year, we’ll probably add about 300-400 percent more new customers compared to all of last year,” Murty said. The firm currently has around 100 enterprise customers, most of which are Fortune 500 companies.

Soroco has about 90-95 percent of its client base in the US and Europe and the rest in India.

“We’re not averse to having more customers. In India, we actually have some reasonably known names and well-known companies but I think a big chunk of our stuff really comes from the US and Europe,” he said.

New product development and investment focus

“While we started our company with headquarters in Boston and Bengaluru, we have more customers in the US. However, we have been investing in getting more customers in India as well now,” Murty said.

The startup is also working on new products built using the data from Soroco’s work graph.

“We’re building two key new products on top of our own data available on our own platform. So, we’re continuing to invest to mine this data and to find value in this data,” Murty said.

Open to more partnerships in India

Early in August, Tech Mahindra signed a strategic partnership deal with Soroco to launch a CoE (Centre of Excellence) to deliver an accelerated transformation programme for business process management — managed services backed by an intelligent automation process and task mining.

“There are ongoing discussions on partnerships with companies in India. These things take time and will be disclosed when they are finalised,” Murty said.