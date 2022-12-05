 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rohan Murty’s venture Soroco wants to make white collar work more effective

Bhavya Dilipkumar & Chandra R Srikanth
Dec 05, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

Founded in 2014 by Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy’s son Rohan Murty, Arjun Narayan and George Nychis, Soroco has built a product called Scout that generates a work graph, which maps how teams experience digital work

Picture this: Every day, on average, mobile-savvy users clock about 40 interactions with five-six social media sites. But, in a typical office setup, this rises to 2,800 interactions per person, per day, in effect generating 70 times more data in the office than on social media platforms.

While the manufacturing industry historically has had better systems in place to improve and measure these interactions across various touch points, this has been lacking for white-collar work.

How do you ensure that you can use technology to help people and teams have a better experience at work and be more productive?

That’s a problem Rohan Murty, a computer scientist-turned-entrepreneur, is trying to solve through his venture Soroco, a data-based software firm that helps convert data into meaningful information that will help organisations address broken patterns of work across teams.

Murty comes from a prominent family—his father NR Narayana Murthy is the founder of IT firm Infosys, mother Sudha Murty is a prolific author and philanthropist, and brother-in-law Rishi Sunak is the Prime Minister of the UK.

Murty wears these connections lightly, as he delves deep into what his bootstrapped startup has to offer.