 Riverwalk Holdings launches Rs 150 crore fund to back early-stage startups

An early-stage venture capital fund, Riverwalk Holdings, has launched Rs 150 crore fund with plans to focus investments in seed-stage to series A startups working in sectors such as Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, and Consumer-tech and Consumer brands.

Riverwalk Holdings is anchored by the Singapore-based, Thakral Group and has been backed by leading business houses across India and Singapore. The fund will invest up to Rs 10 crore per start-up and has already made four investments.

Riverwalk’s portfolio includes AI-based contract automation startup - Spotdraft, a one-stop Ayurveda platform - The Ayurveda Experience, a community, and commerce platform for parents - Mylo, and a housing finance platform - Homeville.

Riverwalk aims to deploy the fund within 18 months. Riverwalk is led by managers with over 10 years of investing experience across more than a hundred start-ups in India, South East Asia, and the USA, claimed the release.

Satveer Singh Thakral, Founding Partner, Riverwalk said, “The founding principles of Riverwalk have been shaped by the Thakral Group’s 117-year legacy of building successful businesses based on long-term partnerships. The lifecycle of a start-up has its ups and downs and we are committed to being supportive throughout the journey. We are grateful to have like-minded investors who also share our investment philosophy.”

“Riverwalk will leverage its stakeholder network to accelerate the growth of start-ups by providing access to leading enterprises across Asia,” added Satveer.

Jai Sumer Singh, Founding Partner, Riverwalk said, “We are looking to partner with founders who are focused on building fundamentally strong and capital-efficient businesses. This philosophy has worked out well for us in the past and we are just focused on replicating it”

Past investments include the IPO-bound branded pharmacy chain, Wellness Forever; AI-based AML platform, backed by Standard Chartered Ventures and HSBC Ventures, Silent Eight; e-commerce SaaS platform, Anchanto; and consumer intelligence platform, Mobilewalla.

The team has had notable exits such as Karza Technologies, which has been acquired by Perfios for Rs 600 crore, Dropsuite, LogiNext, and Wigzo, acquired by Shiprocket, nCinga, and LBB.