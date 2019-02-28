RIL in talks to acquire logistics startup Grab, eyes a dozen others

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is in talks with around 14-15 startups across different segments such as warehousing, artificial intelligence, data analytic, and last mile delivery for potential acquisitions as it readies for the launch of its e-commerce business, according to people privy to the development.

One of the startups with which RIL is close to concluding a deal is Mumbai-based Grab a Grub Services, a firm that that runs hyperlocal logistics service Grab. The size of the deal is not known. However, sources told Moneycontrol that the deal would include a secondary investment that will pave the way for exit of its existing investors, which include Dubai-based Aramex, Sixth Sense and others.

The Times of India had earlier reported about RIL's plans to acquire a majority stake in Grab

One of the sources mentioned above added that Grab was also in talks with digital payments firm Paytm for an acquisition.

"Two-three deals are in the final stages and the rest at a preliminary stage. These startups will help the group form different parts of the supply chain," the source told Moneycontrol.

The group is also learnt to have already acquired a Point of Sale (POS) startup and is running its pilot in Mumbai.

Last month at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of RIL, announced the group's plan to enter into a new commerce arena through which it could help around 12 lakh small retailers and shopkeepers in Gujarat.

Employees will also be given the choice to sell their stock options.