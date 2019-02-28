RIL in talks to acquire logistics startup Grab, eyes a dozen others

"Two-three deals are in the final stages and the rest at a preliminary stage. These startups will help the group form different parts of the supply chain," the source told Moneycontrol.
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is in talks with around 14-15 startups across different segments such as warehousing, artificial intelligence, data analytic, and last mile delivery for potential acquisitions as it readies for the launch of its e-commerce business, according to people privy to the development.
One of the startups with which RIL is close to concluding a deal is Mumbai-based Grab a Grub Services, a firm that that runs hyperlocal logistics service Grab. The size of the deal is not known. However, sources told Moneycontrol that the deal would include a secondary investment that will pave the way for exit of its existing investors, which include Dubai-based Aramex, Sixth Sense and others.Employees will also be given the choice to sell their stock options.
According to people privy to the development, RIL is expected to help retailers in acquiring customers. Retailers will be able to leverage the Jio app since it has the visibility of the potential customers of a specific retailer.
The app is also likely to help the retailers with micro-financing.
"They are bringing in a new system. They will drive the traditional businesses through market intelligence and data. Jio's digital bandwidth will be utilised fully for that. They will be pushing their commerce products to their Jio customers through different means. Jio customers will be given benefits. Goods will be kept at mom and pop stores, kirana stores that you find in the locality. The responsibility to get the sale will be that of Reliance. It is just an expansion of their own retail format," the source said.
Grab last raised $1.5 million from Small Industries Development Bank of India's wholly-owned subsidiary SIDBI Venture Capital Limited (SVCL) in February last year. United Arab Emirates-based logistics firm Aramex Ventures Llc had invested in the company in 2016.
Grab was founded in 2012 by Pratish Sanghvi, Jignesh Patel and Nishant Vora. It provides services such as on-demand, reverse deliveries, first-mile and last-mile management. The company also has Zomato as a strategic investor.
It currently operates in over 40 cities with a clientele which includes McDonalds, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Big Bazaar, Swiggy, Big Basket, FedEx, Medlife, etc.
Last year, Reliance Jio acquired music streaming app Saavn. In October, Reliance Industries also acquired over 5 percent equity in technology startup Vakt Holdings $5 million.
With strong logistical and distribution capabilities, Reliance Retail has already reached out to markets pan-India. Jio on the other hand has around 280 million subscribers.
It also has marketplace platforms such as ajio.com, reliancemart.in and reliancetrends.com.
"In retail there needs to be multiple channels of sale. RIL will be leveraging from all the existing avenues," said the person quoted above.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.