Revv raises Rs 100 crore in Series B funding led by Hyundai Motor

Delhi-based car-sharing startup Revv has raised Rs 100 crore in Series B funding led by Hyundai Motor. Existing investors Edelweiss and Beenext also participated in the round with other investors.

With its strategic investment in Revv, Hyundai Motor gains its first foothold in the Indian car-sharing market.

Moneycontrol had first reported about the investment plan earlier this week

The company will use the funds to expand its product offerings for both long-duration and on-demand use cases, strengthen its technology team and build brand awareness. It also plans to increase its geographical footprint to 30 cities during the next 12 months.

Hyundai Motor plan is to co-develop the company’s new growth engine by developing innovative mobility services that combine technologies such as autonomous driving and artificial intelligence with the sharing economy to transform people’s loves.

“Hyundai Motor India has been growing rapidly with its outstanding performance and has become a strong market leader in India,” said Y K Koo, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

He added, “We are just about to step forward and expand our business into the future mobility field with Revv. Hyundai Motor India will build a prominent system with both ‘Open Innovation’ strategy and India’s fastest growing self-drive car-sharing company, Revv.”

“We feel privileged to have Hyundai Motor on-board for this journey. During the past 3 years of our existence, we have stayed focused on delivering great customer experience through a combination of innovative products suited to the varied needs of users. Strong traction with our users and thoughtful use of technology, e.g. an artificial-intelligence based driver assistance system that dramatically improves users’ safety, has helped us scale rapidly,” said Anupam Agarwal and Karan Jain, co-Founders of Revv.