Real estate startup Clicbrics raises $3 million

The Delhi-headquartered firm will continue to focus on tier-1 and tier-2 cities.
Real estate startup Clicbrics has raised $3 million in a round led by Manny Singh of Kavi Fund, Peter Mann, fund manager at Gluskin Sheff, besides a bunch of other HNIs from US and Canada.
The amount raised will be used to fuel Clicbrics' expansion and growth in the Indian market.
Clicbrics is an online real estate marketplace for buyers across all segments. It connects customers, brokers and developers within its technology platform.
"In the last few years, technology has completely changed the way India moves from point A to B, makes payments, shops groceries and even orders food. Digitalisation has managed to organize these sectors to a large extent. Real estate, on the other hand is still in its nascent stage, despite having web presence for some time. Clicbrics is an online real estate marketplace aimed to change the experience of consumers and developers alike. Real estate has tremendous opportunities in India, especially after RERA, and our unique technology platform creates a win-win situation for both buyers and sellers," said Rohit Malik, founder and chief executive officer, Clicbrics.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 05:14 pm