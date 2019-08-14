Real estate startup Clicbrics raises $3 million

Real estate startup Clicbrics has raised $3 million in a round led by Manny Singh of Kavi Fund, Peter Mann, fund manager at Gluskin Sheff, besides a bunch of other HNIs from US and Canada.

The amount raised will be used to fuel Clicbrics' expansion and growth in the Indian market.

The Delhi-headquartered firm will continue to focus on tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

Clicbrics is an online real estate marketplace for buyers across all segments. It connects customers, brokers and developers within its technology platform.