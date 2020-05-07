App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ratan Tata picks up stake in pharmacy chain Generic Aadhaar 

Founded by 18-year-old Arjun Deshpande, the company follows an aggregation model and sells drugs to small pharma retailers at a cheaper rate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has picked up a stake in two-year-old pharmacy chain Generic Aadhaar for an undisclosed amount.

The Mumbai-based startup confirmed the investment but declined to share details of the stake size or the amount involved.

Founded by 18-year-old Arjun Deshpande, the company follows an aggregation model that supports small pharma retailers by getting them cheaper medicines, expanding their margins.

The company, which sources drugs directly from manufacturers, plans to use the funds to expand operations across the country.

The startup claims an annual revenue of Rs 6 crore and is targeting Rs 150-200 crore in the next three years.

The 82-year-old Tata has been an active investor in the Indian startup ecosystem and has invested in companies like Paytm, Ola and Urban Ladder.

First Published on May 7, 2020 02:56 pm

tags #Arjun Deshpande #Generic Aadhaar #Pharmacy #Ratan Tata #stake #Startup

