RailYatri's 'rush-o-rush meter' will tell you when to book rail tickets to ensure confirmation

Travel start-up RailYatri has added a 'rush-o-meter' feature to its app, which predicts how early a passenger must book tickets in order to get a confirmed reservation, according to a report by The Hindu BusinessLine.

The feature will analyse historical data to come up with a prediction and will detail the rate at which tickets get sold out in each segment and for different destinations.

"Every day millions of travellers fail to get confirmed tickets which is one of the biggest pain points. This feature will exactly tell you by when or within how many hours or days you should book your ticket," Manish Rathi, CEO and Co-founder of RailYatri, was quoted as saying.

Tickets for popular trains get sold out within hours after they put up for sale, at rates as high as 51 tickets per hour. On the other hand, tickets for trains on less-frequented routes are available even months after booking starts.

"Nearly half the trains get fully booked within a short span of two weeks after the Railways opens the booking," Rathi said.

While a few other travel websites and apps predict whether or not a booking will get confirmed, RailYatri's rush-o-meter feature will be the first one to tell users when they should book to ensure confirmation.