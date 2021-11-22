Purplle raises $65 million led by Premji Invest

Representative image

Online beauty platform Purplle has raised $65 million in Series D funding round led by Premji Invest, at a valuation of about $600 million. The company earlier raised $75 million funding, led by Kedaara Capital, alongside Sequoia Capital India and Blume Ventures.

The company has grown its brands to over 1,000 with 50,000 products across categories like makeup, skincare, haircare, personal care, fragrances, and grooming appliances.

The company grew its marketing investments by two times to build brand Purplle and has doubled its new customer acquisition. The company claims that with 65-70% of revenue comes from returning users while its loyalty programme, contributes to 25% of the platform’s revenue.

Manish Taneja, Co-founder, and CEO, Purplle.com, said, "We plan to rapidly scale our private brands business and continue to build differentiated beauty brands with entrepreneurs. We will leverage exclusive Indian and international brand partnerships and fast-track acquisitions. Investments in content and community will be a key focus. We have nurtured some of the sharpest minds and will continue to build talent."

Purplle has built a community-led platform and has grown its Gross Merchandising Value (GMV) by 6X in the last three years and is currently at Rs. 1200 crore run rate, said the company in its press statement. Technology has been a significant growth driver and Purplle will continue to invest aggressively in advancements. This, through building customised beauty profiles, virtual try-ons and recommendations through virtual beauty advisors, enabling personalisation of the online beauty journey.

Atul Gupta, Partner at Premji Invest, said, “Manish, Rahul and Suyash have built a very strong operating team with a customer-first approach. Democratising beauty will continue to be a dominant theme in India and customers today are looking for products that specifically cater to their skin and personal health and enhance their beauty. Purplle continues to build on that promise by integrating the requirements of the customer through careful analysis of customer usage data with unique and differentiated products and a great customer experience.”